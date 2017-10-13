24 Hours in Chicago: What to Eat and Drink

So you’re in Chicago for 24 hours with a hungry belly and a flexible budget? Look no further — we’ve got the penultimate food and drink guide for you!

Check out The Conrad Chicago Hotel’s Stay Inspired program, which gives 1, 3, and 5 hour guides to the city and can be tailored to food, arts, culture, and sport activities. The selections below were recommended by their staff.

Mark Hug, courtesy of Restoration Hardware Aerial view of the luxurious 3 Arts Club Cafe courtyard.

10:30 am

For schmancy breakfast or weekend brunch — Sink into sumptuous couches surrounded by olive trees at Gold Coast’s 3 Arts Club Cafe, a former women’s club building. Nestled in the courtyard of a Restoration Hardware store, there are twinkly chandeliers and a fountain that babbles pleasantly like a brook. Make time to laze around the settees after you try the smoked salmon board and cold-pressed juices.

More info on 3artsclubcafe.com

Courtest of Firecakes Donuts From butterscotch praline to peanut butter & jelly, a plethora of flavors await you.

12:00 pm

For a sugary midday treat — There are so, so many stellar doughnut options in town, but River North’s Firecake Donuts are out-of-this-world good. Maybe even the best. An assorted box is recommended — don’t miss the peanut butter & jelly filled, coconut cream, or pistachio old-fashioned flavors.

More info on firecakedonuts.com.

©2017 Quiote. At Quiote, mezcal cocktails and sprightly plants abound.

1:00 pm

For a spicy, flavor-packed lunch — Munch on crab tostadas and spicy corn salad at Logan Square’s Quiote — a 40-seat, underground mezcaleria (and tacqueria) that offers over 80 varietals of mezcal — sourced from Oaxaca, Mexico City, and Durango, Mexico. The bar takes its name from the agave plant and is illuminated by a neon green, agave-shaped sign. Mezcal cocktails like the Violeta (mezcal, violet root bitters, cherry-almond cordial) and Guelaguetza (mezcal, hibiscus, egg white, pink peppercorn) come highly recommended.

More info on quiotechicago.com.

Courtesy of Conrad Hotel Northwest view of Chicago from Noyane Restaurant.

8:00 pm

For a chic rooftop dinner — Indulge in carefully crafted sushi and sashimi while taking in sweeping views of downtown Chicago at the Japanese restaurant Noyane, which is perched on the rooftop of the Conrad Hotel. Must orders: hotstone wagyu (options: tenderloin, ribeye, or NY strip), unagi sashimi, and pork belly steamed buns. Wash it all down with hot sake or a cold glass of beer.

More info on noyane.com.

Courtesy of Conrad Hotel Holy moly, the Holi Float drink.

9:30 pm

For post-dinner drinks — Stay at the Conrad but venture downstairs to the 20th floor to sample craft cocktails at the dark, handsomely decorated restaurant and bar Baptiste & Bottle. A Mark Twain quote appears on the whiskey and bourbon-centric menu: “Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough.” For other drinks, we recommend the “Conrad Crusm” (Belvedere vodka, lemon, grapefruit, St. Germaine foam) or, if the mood strikes you, “Dealer’s Roulette” (bartender makes a surprise cocktail.)