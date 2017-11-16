24 Hours in Seattle: What to See and Do

Creative Commons Seattle skyline at sunset.

From lush green mountains to record store-saturated streets and drool-worthy locavore cuisine, Seattle offers a little bit of everything for world-weary travelers. You can hike, bike, hop on a seaplane, and end the day with a craft beer by the waterside. Read on for a hit list of must-do activities for even the briefest (24 hours!) visit.

Kenmore Air

Take Flight

It may run on the pricier end, but Kenmore Air’s 20-minute Seaplane tour of Seattle’s scenic Eastside is 100% worth it. Experience the thrill of taking-off and landing on Lake Union — and take in sweeping views of the University of Washington campus, glittering waterfront homes, and, yes, the Space Needle.

Deviled ranch eggs pickled with beets and topped with smoked salmon roe.

Try Tasty Local Food

Inspired by Northwest farmhouses, the recently opened W Hotel in Bellevue has an in-house restaurant The Lakehouse that is certainly worth a visit (or two). Decorated with porcelain antler sconces and a column of live plants, the restaurant offers locally sourced seafood and unusually paired plates. Go for a midday craft cocktail if you’re feeling game! After lunch, poke around the hotel for surprises around every corner — a library filled with pulp fiction, bold street art-painted walls, and a pleasant deck complete with fireplace and porch swings.

Creative Commons

Explore Capitol Hill

Grab a Molly Moon’s ice cream and peruse the cobble stone streets of this historically gay neighborhood. If you’re in the market for a record or specialty vintage item, this neighborhood is the spot.

Creative Commons

Get Out Of Town!

Yes, Mount Rainier is beautiful and glorious and a feat to climb — but there are plenty of other, close day hikes to take. Venture to Rattlesnake Ledge (Snoqualmie Pass), Mt. Pilchuck (Mountain Loop Highway), or Ebey’s Landing (Whidbey Island).

A post shared by fremontbrewing (@fremontbrewing) on Sep 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Sip Craft Brews