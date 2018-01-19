HUFFPOST FINDS
01/19/2018 05:34 pm ET

24 Sex Toys For Couples That’ll Make Your Valentine Say ‘Be Mine’

Give your Valentine the gift of better sex 💘

By Brittany Nims

If your Valentine is the kind of person who hates candy hearts, red roses and cheesy Valentine’s Day gifts generally, give them a gift they won’t find cheesy: great sex.

From clitoral stimulators and oral simulators to dual-use vibrators and versatile harnesses, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ~sexy little things~ that’ll make your person say, “Be mine!” this Valentine’s Day.

Here are 24 titillating sex toys for couples:

  • 1 The Ora 2
    Lelo
    This sex toy simulates oral sex by offering a thrilling, teasing and “better-than-real” sensation — though your partner might object to that claim.
  • 2 This hands-free clitoral vibrator
    Lovehoney
    Designed to be worn under the labia during sex, this hands-free sex toy is a liberating toy that's bound to be a winner for both you and your partner.
  • 3 The Babeland Nexus
    Babeland
    Designed with the female anatomy in mind, and made to be worn in a harness. 
  • 4 The Tor 2
    Lelo
    This vibrating couple’s ring enhances sensations for both partners. 
  • 5 This candles that melts into massage oil
    Lelo
    Burn one of these beauties to ~set the mood~ and the melted all-natural soy wax, shea butter and apricot kernel oil turns into luxurious massage oil. (Just be sure to check the temperature before you try it out). 
  • 6 Unbound's Clitoral Jolt Gel
    Unbound
    This stimulating clitoral gel features electrifying ingredients like peppermint and damiana to increase blood flow to the clitoris. But a word of caution: a little goes a long way
  • 7 A Fantasy Box subscription
    Fantasy Box
    Get a monthly ~naughty~ delivery of toys, accessories, lingerie and more. Every box is designed around a theme, and provides full-sized products to play out the scenario. 
  • 8 These Hex Condoms
    Lelo
    These condoms have a unique hexagonal structure that makes them strong, light and one of the most interesting condom design on the market. 
  • 9 The Desire Luxury Panty Vibrator
    Lovehoney
    This vibrator comes with ribbon-tie lace undies that feature a pocket perfectly sized for your new saddle-shaped vibrator. Its versatile design can be used at home for a fun night in, or wear it out and pass the control to your partner for a fantasy-filling night out. The controls work from up to 8 meters away. 
  • 10 This cupcake-flavored warming lube
    Lovehoney
    Eat up. Get it here
  • 11 These kinky coupons
    Etsy // Flytrap On E
    With cards like “Commando Night” and “Role Playing,” these 24 sexy coupons will warm your night right up. This Etsy seller also creates coupon cards for things like “Date Nights,” “Romance,” and “Sexy.” 
  • 12 Joque Harness
    Unbound
    This nylon and spandex harness features breathable lining so it's actually comfortable to wear. The stretchable O-ring fits all kinds of dildos and attachments, and even includes a handy pocket that fits a bullet vibrator for the wearer
  • 13 The Lily 2
    Lelo
    This toy is perfect for solo play or nestled between partners. What makes it most unique is its signature sweet fragrance, which varies by color. It's waterproof, rechargeable and features 8 stimulating patterns. 
  • 14 The Unbound Squish
    Unbound
    Nope, this isn't a beauty blender. This vibrator is simple to use, and a great toy for first timers. The harder you squeeze, the stronger the vibrations. Your partner can even record a unique vibration pattern for you to replay during solo time. 
  • 15 Jewelry that turns into cuffs
    Unbound
    These cuffs come with a removable strap so they can be worn as plain ol' bangles, but you and your partner will know the real power of their restraint. These stylish bangles turn into functional cuffs and wrist restraints in a flash. 
  • 16 The Bionic Bullet Vibrating Ring
    Lovehoney
    This highly-rated ring is perfect for couples looking to share climaxes. With five settings, you're sure to find the perfect fit for you and your partner.
  • 17 O.M.G-Spot Stim Serum
    Unbound
    This peppermint oil and aloe stimulating serum is formulated to increase the size and sensitivity of the G-spot. Slip it onto your partner or your favorite toy, and you'll feel the difference. 
  • 18 Unbound's Fun Factory Bouncer
    Unbound
    This harness-ready dildo features three rotating balls inside, and is shaped to specially stimulate the G-spot. 
  • 19 This Tickle Her Pink Clitoral Stimulating Gel
    Lovehoney
    This simulating gel uses mint and witch hazel to create a mild tingling sensation to intensify orgasms
  • 20 The Minna Ola
    Babeland
    This vibrator ditches buttons and dials for squeeze-activated settings. The toy matches the pressure and patterns of your squeeze to give a unique sensation every time. Hand it over to your partner and let them become your main squeeze.
  • 21 Honey Dust Edible Dusting Powder
    Etsy // Ginger Bliss Bath Co
    Use the fun feather duster to swipe this edible powder onto your partner. It's made with all edible ingredients like dehydrated honey and cocoa powder. 
  • 22 The Tiani 2
    Lelo
    Designed to be worn by women during sex, this sex toy has a remote control that makes it a great tool for couples interested in adventurous bedroom play. 
  • 23 Lovehoney's Bliss Pleasure Balm
    Lovehoney
    Infused with menthol, this balm increases your chances of an orgasm by stimulating the clitoris and making it extra sensitive. 
  • 24 The Confession Couples' Gift Set
    Lelo
    This kinky set includes silk cuffs, the Tiani 3 couples' massager, as well as water-based lube. 

