24 Sex Toys For Couples That’ll Make Your Valentine Say ‘Be Mine’

If your Valentine is the kind of person who hates candy hearts, red roses and cheesy Valentine’s Day gifts generally, give them a gift they won’t find cheesy: great sex.

From clitoral stimulators and oral simulators to dual-use vibrators and versatile harnesses, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ~sexy little things~ that’ll make your person say, “Be mine!” this Valentine’s Day.

Here are 24 titillating sex toys for couples: