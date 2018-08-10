25 Funny Tweets About Being A Middle Child

Middle children have long lamented their position in the sibling birth order.
Commonly described as “invisible” and “forgotten,” middle kids have reported feeling excluded and needing to fight harder for attention ― spawning the concept of “Middle Child Syndrome.” On the other hand, many believe being a middle sibling instills a strong sense of independence and peacemaking skills.
In honor of Middle Child Day on Sunday, we’ve rounded up 25 tweets that capture the ups and downs of being born before and after your other siblings.
Middle children had FOMO before it was cool— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 1, 2016
The most important thing being a middle child has taught me is how to watch the drama around me so I can learn what to do and what *not* to do. pic.twitter.com/06IIhHWfDl— Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) April 13, 2018
As a middle child, I definitely considered the merits of getting trapped in a well just for the attention.— Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) March 2, 2013
my mom sent me this longread appreciation of middle children, which really taps into a true middle-child tendency: the need for constant validation https://t.co/Njb1TIEf09— marissa lorusso (@mrsslrss) July 12, 2018
we, the middle children— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) August 8, 2017
WILL ONE DAY RULE IT ALL!
OUR SIBLINGS WILL SERVE US!
AND ALL WILL BOW TO THE MIDDLE CHILD!
*cries into pillow*
Adobe Flash Player is the needy middle child of software.— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) June 16, 2015
The middle child draws a portrait of her older brother. pic.twitter.com/G7o1q7y9km— A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) April 8, 2014
Sorry for shouting, but as a middle child, I have been studying fairness my entire life.— Erin Keane (@eekshecried) March 25, 2015
We get it, people with neck tattoos. You were the middle child.— Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) July 29, 2012
My sister just asked me how much money our parents give me a month and I'm like wait what they give you money? #middlechildproblems— Lil Lejo (@lilyonya) September 1, 2016
Nicki mouthing "what about me?" resonated with me as a middle child #bbmas pic.twitter.com/KaZk7vxR2n— Tamar Herman (@TamarWrites) May 22, 2017
I feel like as a middle child I should be receiving gifts on middle child day... anyone else know anything about this "holiday"? 😂— zach matari - ZM (@ZachMatari) August 13, 2015
I'm a populist because I'm a middle child— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 3, 2014
My entire life as a middle child has been training for the part of my job that involves community management.— Lauren Katz (@Laur_Katz) February 17, 2017
As a middle child, I'm not reading anything into the fact my parents moved today, now live btwn my 2 bros and I don't have their phone no.— Charlotte Greensit (@cgreensit) July 1, 2014
Middle children everywhere be like: pic.twitter.com/Lyg1u7ZEQ6— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 21, 2016
I mean, it's ridiculous. I don't demand attention because I'm a Leo. I demand attention because I'm a middle child.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 27, 2017
My wife was a middle kid out of 9. Got "forgot at the mall" all the time. My in-laws are felons!— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 11, 2015
as a middle child of five, the popularity of the "runt of the litter" storyline always made me feel weirdly...self-conscious?— Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) October 21, 2016
When your family doesnt display your award but instead uses it just to prop up your brother's...#MiddleChildProblems pic.twitter.com/XWeX9qKbnk— Nick Nugent (@Nc_Nugget) June 8, 2015
When my family decides to get a dog for Christmas despite the fact that I'm allergic to dogs... #middlechildproblems— Matteo Petrosino (@Matt_Petrosino) December 26, 2016
When I'm not blaming all of my faults on Mercury retrograde I'm blaming them on being a middle child.— Mama Mia!: Here We Pokémon Go to the Polls Again™ (@TimDuffy) December 21, 2016
As a middle child I always considered my brothers to be the bookends. Which makes me the book.— Josh Malerman (@JoshMalerman) March 23, 2018
happy middle child day to all of us middle children who make the world go round ;)— Moises Parra (@moises_parra) August 13, 2016
Reminded my parents that today is National Middle Child day & they don't care... Sounds about right #middlechildproblems— Kelli (@kellifagala) August 13, 2015