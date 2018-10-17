These 25 Hurricane Michael Photos Show The Struggle To Survive, 1 Week On

It’s been one week since Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm. Since then, the death toll has climbed to at least 29, and thousands of Floridians are living in primitive conditions without power and water.
Photos from the past week show people who lived through the storm doing things they probably never thought they would have to do just to survive.
From bathing in a lake to standing in long lines for food and other supplies, the photos below show what life looks like for Floridians who lived through Hurricane Michael.
Hurricane Michael Destruction