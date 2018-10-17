These 25 Hurricane Michael Photos Show The Struggle To Survive, 1 Week On

The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bobby Lee Cooper, 63, sits out in his yard trying to dry items from his home in Springfield, Florida. Cooper lives in a small home with five roommates that lost most of its roof. "We lost everything," he said. "It was the baddest thing I have ever felt. I thought for sure I was going to die but it wasn't my time yet." He said he plans to head to Georgia to live with relatives once he gets enough money for the trip.