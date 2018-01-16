25 Spot-On Galentine's Day Gifts For Your Long-Distance BFF

She’s the Abbi to your Ilana, the ovaries you put before brovaries, and your ride or die. Show your patriarchy-smashing BFF just how much she means to you this Galentine’s Day.

In our book, there’s nothing better than ladies celebrating ladies ― except, perhaps, ladies celebrating ladies who also love books. That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite finds for Galentine’s Day 2018.

Check out our 25 gift ideas for anyone who’s down with putting uteruses before duderuses: