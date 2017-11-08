Jodi Meltzer Darter, Contributor
Writer, Author, 80s Aficionado

25 Things I Do to Prepare for the Day of My Mother’s Death

11/08/2017 12:38 pm ET

My mom died four years ago today.

I approach this day the same way every year. Grief rolls in like a predictable, incoming tide, beginning on Halloween.

I see my then three-and-a-half-year-old son in his authentic, Disney blessed Captain Hook costume, barreling towards my mom screaming, "Aye, matey!" in his best pirate voice, trick-or-treat pumpkin in hand. I recall how he paused before embracing her skeletal frame, engulfed in wires, attached to an IV.  I delight in how he made her beam, how he gave her hope, how he helped her fight until the bitter end.

I cringe when I think of her unwrapping hard candies, the only thing her digestive system strangled by ovarian cancer could handle. I hear her saying "I love you" in a more urgent, somber way, with an intense look in her eyes that's seared into my soul. I trace her gaunt face in my mind, still flawlessly, hauntingly beautiful.

The wave of grief, sculpted by years of tears, begins to swell.

I replay her last week alive, over and over, with the frequency of Christmas music that now saturates the airwaves on November 1. By the time the actual day comes, I have relived every decision, every move, every look, every sentence, every noise, every excruciating moment I have etched in the forefront of my brain. These memories never move to the back. They are always there, daring me to take a dip back in time.

  1. I dig through my jewelry box and slip her ring on my right hand. It doesn't quite fit my finger, but I would never resize it. I don't clean it, either.
  2. I wonder if a medium could connect with her if I brought that ring to a reading. It still has her DNA on it, right?
  3. I research mediums. I look at dates, ticket prices. I consider who would go with me, or if I should go alone. I don't book anything.
  4. I check the calculator to see how many days I have managed to survive without her. It's 1,461 days.
  5. I laugh about how helpless I am at math. She was, too. I see her little notebooks in my mind, ones where she would add bills, taking care to "carry the one" in each equation. I would plead with her to take the easy way out with a calculator, but she did it on her own.
  6. I smile because I am now married to a math wiz who shares the same birthday as my mom. Of course she sent him to double-check my questionable equations, to save me from the horror of being stumped by second grade math.
  7. I cling to my son a little tighter. Smother may be a little more like it.
  8. I sift through old photographs. A certain picture always creeps into my psyche during this process, and I kill myself trying to find it. This year, it was her in her homemade witch costume--green, wart riddled face, full length black cape, extra tall hat with a crooked tip, spooky broom with cobwebs--that she wore to scare kids at her haunted house on Halloween.
  9. I get angry because the photo I want always seems to elude me. It never fails.
  10. I vow to organize the time capsule that was my mom's life, our life together. I never do it. It's too painful.
  11. I tackle another project in the house instead. This year, it was our cupboard. I was up until 3:00 a.m. one night cleaning it out. She was always prepared to feed a small army with the contents of her cupboard. Like mother, like daughter.
  12. I do something in the spirit of her. This year, I surprised my family by dressing up like an 80s version of Madonna on Halloween. I also adopted a dog who was rescued from a dumpster in Tennessee. She loved anything with four legs and a tail, and would work tirelessly to find them homes.
  13. I daydream about how we used to start planning Thanksgiving around this time.
  14. I watch Food Network in her honor. Ina Garten was her favorite. She liked the Queen of Butter, Paula Deen, before she was dethroned, too.
  15. I can't remember if she was alive during Paula Deen's racial slur scandal so I Google it. It was six months before her death. My mom's disgust at Paula Deen's despicable words come back to me, and I am strangely pacified. I remembered something I forgot. I got a sliver of her back. This happens every year; I wonder if she was present for [insert news story here] and I Google accordingly.
  16. I make one of her signature dishes. Last year, it was her fussy raisin bars with her lump-free Confectioner's sugar glaze. I came close, but they weren't quite as good. This year, I will make her eggplant parmesan. Fingers crossed.
  17. I reach out to her friends hoping I will hear a story about her I do not know, to add something to my vault.
  18. I cry while I am writing, or in the shower, or in the car. It's a primal cry, for her. I do it alone. No one can possibly mourn my mom like I do. No one.
  19. I listen to her favorite songs, the ones I played for her as she lay dying in the Intensive Care Unit. I wonder if she plays them for me when I hear them on the radio.
  20. I will myself to visit her grave. I do not find solace there, or anywhere. I still go.
  21. I assess where I am in life.
  22. I criticize myself. Why haven't I fulfilled her every wish yet?
  23. I vow to be a better mom, knowing I do not measure up to her greatness. I never will, but I keep trying.
  24. I wonder if she sees me, if she hears me, if she knows me anymore.
  25. I tell myself that she does. She knows. She's here. She has to be. How could I make it any other way?

Every single year. It’s always the same.

I expect this monstrous wave of grief to crest--and crash. I know it's coming. I have grappled with it many times before. Still, it always manages to knock me on my ass.

I miss you, Mom.

You can connect with Jodi Meltzer Darter on her website, on Facebook, or on Twitter.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
25 Things I Do to Prepare for the Day of My Mother’s Death

CONVERSATIONS