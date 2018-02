Contemporary Issues (Professional)

Fredrik Lerneryd/Sony World Photography Awards

Every Wednesday at Spurgeons Academy, a school in the middle of the indecipherable maze of Kibera's narrow streets and alleys, students take the chairs and benches out of a classroom and sweep the floor. The school uniforms are switched to bright-colored clothes.

When teacher Mike Wamaya enters the classroom, the students get into position and place one hand on the concrete wall as though it were a ballet bar.

Classical music plays out of a small portable speaker, and the class begins.