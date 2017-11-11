27 Festive Ideas for Your Holiday Vacation in New York City

The holiday season is almost upon us, and for those planning a trip to The Big Apple between Thanksgiving and the New Year, here are some festive (and fun!) must-do’s whether you’re with the kids or it’s an adults-only vacation.

See the Sites: Holiday Windows Oh My!

Getting in the Christmas Spirt: Must-See Christmas Trees

Flickr: Shinya Suzuki Skate beneath the city’s most iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

There are a number of decked out trees around the city. Of course the most recognizable one is at Rockefeller Center, but you can also get into the Christmas spirit by visiting the Christmas tree at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which has vintage ornaments and 150+ year old nativity scene set beneath it in the Medieval Sculpture Hall. Other notable firs and spruces includes the Origami Christmas Tree at the American Museum of Natural History, the Holiday Tree in Bryant Park and the Christmas tree at the South Street Seaport, where you can get holiday shopping done and listen to some of the city’s best carolers.

Tis the Night: Where to Book Your Hotel Room

Amanda in New York City for Flytographer Just like Kevin! Pizza from The Todd English food Hall, enjoyed during your limo ride around the city.

For the ultimate holiday hotel experience (through January 31, 2018), book the Home Alone 2 Anniversary Room Package at The Plaza! Spend your time in New York just like Kevin McCalliser did, minus the Wet Bandits of course. Packages, starting at $850/night and include Home Alone 2 branded backpacks filled with the Anniversary Edition Blu-Ray set of all 5 Home Alone films and themed tee-shirts and a Plaza-style Ice Cream Sundae. You can ask the concierge to enhance your Lost in New York experience with express passes to the top of the Empire State Building, skating time at Wollman rink (just steps away in Central Park), a white stretch limousine (with pizza from the Tood English Food Hall) and a photographer from Flytographer to capture every fun moment! Whether or not you’re staying at The Plaza, you can enjoy some ‘90s-themed treats at The Todd English Food Hall, such as Sunny-TE, Spaghettios, but not out of a can, Todd Pockets and Food Hall Funyon Rings.

All I Want for Christmas: Are Tickets to One of These Shows

Home for the Holidays A seasonal revue starring American Idol winner Candice Glover, The Voice winner Josh Kaufman, and Bianca Ryan, who won America’s Got Talent.

There’s plenty of holiday-themed entertainment in town, and deciding what to see can be quite difficult. There are the Rockettes at Radio City in their world-famous Christmas Spectacular that’s great for all ages, but here are some other shows you may want to get tickets for: Elf on Broadway follows the story of Buddy the Elf made famous by the Will Ferrell film, the Nutcracker at the New York Theatre Ballet is always a classic, David Hyde Pierce reads A Christmas Carol in this one-night only event – you can also see it (almost) nightly at The Merchant House – or take in a holiday concert, Home for the Holidays, starring winners of TV voice competitions, YouTube stars and Danny Aiello.

Shop Till You Drop: Holiday Markets You Don’t Want to Miss

Etsy Shop till you drop at one of New York’s Holiday Markets.