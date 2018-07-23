Being the youngest child comes with its pros and cons. On the one hand, your parents have probably loosened up when it comes to rules and discipline. On the other hand, you’re in for a life filled with hand-me-downs, older siblings picking on you and family meals at the kids’ table.
At least you can laugh about it. We’ve rounded up 27 funny tweets about being a youngest child. Enjoy!
#GrowingUpTheYoungest— carlito (@CarlynYoshimura) July 20, 2015
Everyone thinks your spoiled bc you're the youngest but its all just hand me downs and high expectations
I'm 20 years old, and I'm still sitting at the kids table. #youngestchildproblems— Ben Burkholder (@benburk25) November 23, 2017
I am the youngest child. I've been thinking of comebacks since I could speak. Your shit talking is the easiest SAT ever.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2012
I finally printed some pictures of my third child. She's gonna be so excited to see them when she comes home for spring break.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 24, 2017
I'm such a youngest child. "WHY IS EVERYONE ARGUING? LOOK AT THE FUNNY STUFF I DO! PLEASE STOP YELLING! I'LL MAKE A JOKE!"— J.R. Lind (@jrlind) February 4, 2010
When you're the youngest child, everyone else may outrank you, but you're basically in the enviable "and" position in the opening credits.— Living Marble (@living_marble) May 19, 2015
The best thing about being the youngest child in a big family is that 5x a year I get to remind a sibling yet again that they’re sooooooo much oooooooooooolder than me.— Kim Bongiorno ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@LetMeStart) March 12, 2018
as a youngest child, i have a hungry-dog-in-hoarding-situation attitude toward sharing food & it has taken me years to be ok w/it— Seth D. Michaels 🌲 (@sethdmichaels) July 5, 2016
I love that I am 26 years old and the oldest in the front seat of the car rule still applies. #youngestchildproblems— Katelyn N. Mullen (@katelynnmullen) August 24, 2011
Of course McConaughey is a youngest child— Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) March 3, 2014
As the youngest child I’m the only one in my family who hasn’t seen my mom pregnant #showerthoughts— Colleen Cass (@Colleen_Cass) May 25, 2018
#GrowingUpTheYoungest constantly being told I was adopted— B.Zamarron ❥ (@abejaaa_) July 4, 2016
#GrowingUpTheYoungest "are you ______'s little sister?"— a (@angelynticar) July 3, 2016
"yeah"
"you guys look alike"
Times says that a youngest child is 'less likely to be vaccinated' & 'funnier'. So I'll be the one making jokes about getting the measles.— Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) December 11, 2012
Being the youngest child means no matter how old you get you're always going to be stuck in the middle seat of the car— cosette (@cocotoomajian) May 7, 2017
I feel like it is my responsibility as the youngest child to wake my whole family up at a ridiculous time in the morning every Christmas— Ben Vander Plas (@benvanderplas) December 25, 2014
I'm such a youngest child. Brilliant feedback at work has led to me walking around with a ridiculous grin on my face.— Victoria Oh B (@VictoriaOB_) November 6, 2013
#GrowingUpTheYoungest your family talks about all the trips they went on and all the fun they had and you wasn't born yet— •Elizabeth• (@Kawaii_Joey) July 4, 2016
as the youngest child, I’ll do as I always have:— Juby@Death? (@JubyPhonic_P) November 18, 2016
watch everyone play the video game from a distance
#growinguptheyoungest when all your siblings graduate and you feel like an only child now— kahje (@endmebts) July 3, 2016
being the youngest was always tough, always got the hand-me-downs. i didn't even get a fresh womb.— Sarah Pacitti (@spacit) October 26, 2016
#GrowingUpTheYoungest getting introduced like "and this is the baby" like i have no name— 🧚🏽♀️ (@ffssara) July 3, 2016
I always tell people that I'm the youngest child but there's no way I'm actually the youngest child in the world.— Brandon Scott Wolf (@BrandonEsWolf) June 25, 2018
#growingupyoungest older siblings remembering embarrassing stories of you as a baby that you would rather them not repeat 😫🙄— H (@_hannahgal) July 4, 2016
Being the youngest child you just got to accept that fact that you're always gonna be treated like the baby 😒<— $hacorea (@coreaa_) June 17, 2015
#GrowingUpTheYoungest by the time it gets to you, your parents don't care what you do— cristoforo 🇮🇹 (@TheRealChriis) July 17, 2015
Being the youngest child is fun and all until you try to grow up and your mom won't let you— Lindsey (@LindseyDeep) October 7, 2016