08/27/2018 05:34 pm ET

27 Hilarious Tweets That Capture #KidsIn4Words

"Everything is always sticky."
By Caroline Bologna

Kids have been described as bad roommates, tiny dictators, dementors and so much more in parenting blogs, celebrity interviews and everyday laments.

Now, a trending hashtag is calling on Twitter users to sum up #KidsIn4Words. On Monday morning, the Hashtag Roundup game account Monday Mayhem announced #KidsIn4Words as its prompt for the week, and parents and non-parents alike have heeded the call. Even Steve Harvey got in on the fun. 

We’ve rounded up 27 highlights that capture the chaos, hilarity and pure love inherent in kids.  

