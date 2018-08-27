27 Hilarious Tweets That Capture #KidsIn4Words

Kids have been described as bad roommates, tiny dictators, dementors and so much more in parenting blogs, celebrity interviews and everyday laments.
Now, a trending hashtag is calling on Twitter users to sum up #KidsIn4Words. On Monday morning, the Hashtag Roundup game account Monday Mayhem announced #KidsIn4Words as its prompt for the week, and parents and non-parents alike have heeded the call. Even Steve Harvey got in on the fun.
We’ve rounded up 27 highlights that capture the chaos, hilarity and pure love inherent in kids.