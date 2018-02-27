27 Colorful Photos That Show The Joy Of Holi In India

Indians have started observing the festival of Holi ― and if the photos are any proof, it’s already turning out to be a joyous time.

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of spring. This year, Holi falls on March 1 and 2. Hindus participate in the festival by smearing brightly colored powder on each other, throwing water balloons and indulging in sweets.

As is true of many Hindu festivals, Holi is associated with a number of different spiritual texts and traditions that vary from region to region in India. For some, Holi is a day to remember the divine couple, Radha and Krishna, or the love and sacrifice of the Hindu god Kama. Others think of the faithfulness of Prahlada, a devotee of the Lord Vishnu.

Holi is a time of year when traditional social boundaries are overturned ― children are able to squirt elders with water and women douse men with colored powders. People come together in public spaces to dance, play with the colored powders, and most importantly, celebrate life.

Scroll down to see photos of people taking part in this remarkable festival in India.