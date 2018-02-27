RELIGION
27 Colorful Photos That Show The Joy Of Holi In India

The Hindu religious festival is filled with meaning.
By Carol Kuruvilla and Chris McGonigal
Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in colored powder, reacts in Kolkata, India.

Indians have started observing the festival of Holi ― and if the photos are any proof, it’s already turning out to be a joyous time.

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of spring. This year, Holi falls on March 1 and 2. Hindus participate in the festival by smearing brightly colored powder on each other, throwing water balloons and indulging in sweets. 

As is true of many Hindu festivals, Holi is associated with a number of different spiritual texts and traditions that vary from region to region in India. For some, Holi is a day to remember the divine couple, Radha and Krishna, or the love and sacrifice of the Hindu god Kama. Others think of the faithfulness of Prahlada, a devotee of the Lord Vishnu.

Holi is a time of year when traditional social boundaries are overturned ― children are able to squirt elders with water and women douse men with colored powders. People come together in public spaces to dance, play with the colored powders, and most importantly, celebrate life.

Scroll down to see photos of people taking part in this remarkable festival in India.

    Indian Hindu devotees throw colored powder during the celebration of Holi at Sriji temple in Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 23.
    Children celebrate Holi in Uttar Pradesh.
    A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw colored powder in her face during the Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata on Feb. 27.
    A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in colored powder, poses during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata.
    Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 27.
    A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
    A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in colored powder, in Kolkata.
    An Indian woman looks on after being covered with colored powder to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi in Siliguri on Feb. 26.
    Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in colored powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata.
    Indian students smear on another with colored powder during the event of Holi celebration at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata.
