26 Pics That Prove Your Mom Has Always Been Cooler Than You

One of the best parts of getting older is realizing that your mom is a highly impressive, badass woman who was living a rich, interesting life long before you came along. (But hey, bonus points for raising you.)
With that in mind, we asked our readers to share their favorite old-school pictures of their moms. They did not disappoint. When your mom is this effortlessly cool, it’s an honor and a privilege to be called a chip off the ol’ block.
Note: Some readers requested that we use only their first names to protect their privacy. Submissions have been edited for style and clarity.