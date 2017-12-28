$285 Million No Longer Down The Drain

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced that the United States will be contributing $285 million less to the UN next year.

To this I say only one word: good.

In reality, $285 million is a drop in the bucket for a country that spends over $1 trillion every year. But these cuts are more about the message they send.

For years, the United Nations has relentlessly bashed the United States even while largely being subsidized by out money. In a way, the UN has essentially been the spoiled rich kid who talks about how evil his parents are as he continues accepting their money to pay rent every month.

This is not to say the United States does nothing wrong and never deserves criticism. We do plenty wrong and deserve criticism for those wrongs.

But it seems like the high profile condemnation almost exclusively goes in our direction.

And while our government had surely done some terrible things, it us hilarious being lectured to by such pillars of humanity as Cuba, China, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps this could be a wakeup call for the UN like a bratty kid who has his trust find cut off. Or, maybe the UN just carries on relentlessly bashing the United States for the bad things our government does without ever acknowledging the good things they do.

But Ambassador Haley has finally made it clear that if the UN chooses to continue doing the latter, they will have to do so with a lot less money from the country they appear to think is so awful.