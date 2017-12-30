A shooter opened fire at a southern California law firm Friday, killing one man and injuring another before fatally turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police found the two men dead inside the law offices in Long Beach. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The shooter was an attorney who used to work at the firm, Long Beach City Councilman Al Austin, who was briefed by the police, told the Los Angeles Times.

The gunman, who was not identified by police, was recently fired, reported the Orange County Register. He shot two senior partners of the firm Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison, according to the newspaper.

One of the partners who was shot was driven to a nearby hospital. He was in stable condition, according to Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

Have been briefed on shooting in law offices in North Long Beach. Appears to be a workplace homicide. Both the shooter and a victim are dead. One other person was shot but is in hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families LBPD will update. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) December 30, 2017

The shooting occurred during an office holiday party, according to the OC Register. Video shows workers running out of the building during the mid-afternoon attack. Streets around the firm were soon blocked off as a SWAT team, fire trucks and ambulances rushed to the scene. No shots were fired by police.

Apparently there is mass shooting inside the building. Saw 3 people rushing outside screaming “shooting inside”. Police blocked the area. Shooter still inside. Nothing is clear yet. #LongBeach #California #shooting pic.twitter.com/WQ4X878GCn — Basileus Zeno (@BasileusZeno) December 29, 2017

Long Beach Police Sgt. Brad Johnson characterized the shooting as “workplace violence.” He identified the dead men as employees. CBS2-TV of Los Angeles reported that the shooter ordered people out of the offices except for his two targets.

Video of police briefing on the shooting at a Long Beach law office. Shooter and one victim dead. Another victim in serious condition at the hospital. Shooter appears to have killer himself. pic.twitter.com/aGKovJhp3X — Jeremiah Dobruck (@jeremiahdobruck) December 30, 2017

UPDATE: Not an active shooter. This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 30, 2017