A shooter opened fire at a southern California law firm Friday, killing one man and injuring another before fatally turning the gun on himself, police said.
Police found the two men dead inside the law offices in Long Beach. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
The shooter was an attorney who used to work at the firm, Long Beach City Councilman Al Austin, who was briefed by the police, told the Los Angeles Times.
The gunman, who was not identified by police, was recently fired, reported the Orange County Register. He shot two senior partners of the firm Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison, according to the newspaper.
One of the partners who was shot was driven to a nearby hospital. He was in stable condition, according to Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.
The shooting occurred during an office holiday party, according to the OC Register. Video shows workers running out of the building during the mid-afternoon attack. Streets around the firm were soon blocked off as a SWAT team, fire trucks and ambulances rushed to the scene. No shots were fired by police.
Long Beach Police Sgt. Brad Johnson characterized the shooting as “workplace violence.” He identified the dead men as employees. CBS2-TV of Los Angeles reported that the shooter ordered people out of the offices except for his two targets.