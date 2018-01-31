Second Person Of Interest Related To Las Vegas Massacre Admits Selling Gunman Ammo

A second person of interest related to last year’s mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival was identified as an ammunition dealer who sold to gunman Stephen Paddock, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The dealer, Douglas Haig, was named alongside Paddock’s wife, Marilou Danley, as a possible conspirer in the October massacre that left 58 people dead and hundreds more injured, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Haig, who is also an engineer, admitted to selling the ammunition, but denied knowing who Paddock was or that he planned anything nefarious.

The documents, unsealed by a judge on Tuesday, were prepared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in October. They state that both Haig and Danley remain persons of interest “until the investigation can rule otherwise.”

ABC 15 Douglas Haig has admitted to selling Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock rounds of ammunition but denies having known him.

It’s not clear whether Haig remains under investigation. Danley, who was in the Philippines at the time of the attack, is not expected to be charged, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said this month.

According to CBS News, authorities contacted Haig after investigators found an Amazon box in Paddock’s Las Vegas hotel room that had Haig’s address on it.

Haig has told media that he met with Paddock a few weeks before the shooting but that it was only to sell him ammo ― 720 rounds of tracer ammunition, to be exact.

“I couldn’t detect anything wrong with this guy,” Haig told CBS News. “He told me exactly what he wanted, I handed him a box with the ammunition in it, he paid me and he left.”

Mike Blake / Reuters Broken windows are seen from outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, where Stephen Paddock carried out the mass shooting in October.

Haig said Paddock, who authorities said died of an apparent self-inflicted wound after the shooting, told him that he planned to put on a “light show” with the tracer ammunition, which leaves behind a visible trail when fired.

Records show that Haig owns the store, Specialized Military Ammunition LLC, The Associated Press reported. The store’s website, which lists it as closed “indefinitely,” boasts a variety of projectiles.

Haig’s LinkedIn profile also lists him as a senior engineer for Honeywell Aerospace in Arizona. The company confirmed his position there to the Review-Journal.

Haig, speaking to reporters on Tuesday outside his Mesa, Arizona, home, said he planned to hold a press conference on Friday.

LVMPD Paddock, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, allegedly said that he planned to put on a "light show" with the ammo he bought from Haig.

This isn’t the first time that Haig has denied having known Paddock.

In October, he gave an interview with Newsweek, during which he said federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interviewed him shortly after the Oct. 1 shooting. That interview was published on Tuesday for the first time.