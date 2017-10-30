3 Best Berkshire Wedding Venues for 2017 and Beyond

When you are planning the wedding, it’s important you pay special attention to the venue that you will hold your event. Basically, the venue is critical to setting up the mood of this important day and you can’t afford to miss the mark here.

In Berkshire, you'll be spoilt for choice as there are great choices for any kind of wedding you may want to hold.

Wheatleigh

Wheatleigh has the perfect setting among the best Berkshire wedding venues irrespective of the wedding you want to hold. This location has a Florentine Parrazzo that is overlooking the lake as well as the mountains. Besides having around 22 acres of well-landscaped lawns, the Wheatleigh has some great cuisines for your guests.

The Tiffany windows light up the stairs case to the hall and they give a great view of the hills as well as the trees that have added unimaginable natural beauty for centuries. The chef here is well versed with the menu requirements for each occasion and will go out of his way to create unique and scintillating menus for your guests.

The Great House

The Great House has a unique setting thanks to its proximity to the river. The carefully-manicured lawns make this site a good option for a perfect wedding.

If you intend to have a church wedding, you'll like the newly refurbished Great House Lodge which is nice for civil ceremonies. In addition, your guests can celebrate on the lawns while enjoying the scintillating scenery. This facility can comfortably host around 200 guests but the minimum number of people allowed is 60.

From the delicious meals to rooms that overlook the river, this is among the best Berkshire wedding venues for a colorful event.

Mass MoCA

The Mass MoCA is among the best Berkshire wedding venues that offer unique and creative venue for an outstanding wedding. This venue is a well-furnished factory setting that has been in existence since the 19th century. There is a huge collection of contemporary art in this facility and it's even recorded as National Historic Place.

You can easily customize this venue to suit your specific taste and the outstanding atmosphere will conspire to give you a day to remember for many coming years. There is lots of available space and this venue will comfortably hold around 500 guests without getting crowded.

Even when you have a smaller guest list, this venue is one of the few spaces that can give you a unique touch to a once in a lifetime event. Besides, you’ll also be supporting this Historic site.

Berkshire wedding venues: The honeymoon

The rolling hills of Berkshire are painted in an attractive symphony of orange, red, and yellow. This scenery conspires with some unique and well-designed venues to ensure that you say your vows in the best setting.

After selecting the venue for your dream Berkshire wedding venues, its time you started thinking about where you’ll spend your honeymoon. The perfect romantic escape doesn’t have to be complicated but it’s imperative that you choose a venue with sufficient charm to make the experience magical. In Berkshire, there are tons of accommodation venues that can give you a honeymoon that will remain fresh in your memory for years.