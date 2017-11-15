3 Best Blog SEO Tips You Can Use Today!

What Are The 3 Best Blog SEO Tips?

I’m glad you asked. Today, I want to discuss my simple, but favorite, 3 best blog SEO tips you can use for your blog right now. Listen, having the best blog SEO tips isn’t going to solve all of your ranking problems. SEO still takes a lot of work as well as patience. Your content must also be exciting, informative, relative, and more. A dull blade will never cut through a piece of meat as well as a sharpened knife would. Even if you manage to eventually cut through the meat, realize how long that took you.

You’ve wasted all that time and energy cutting away at it and now you’re left with less than appetizing meat for tonight’s dinner. Nevertheless though, using the 3 blog SEO tips we’ll discuss here today will improve your blog’s chances for higher search engine rankings.

Disclaimer: Nothing is ever guaranteed in the SEO world. We do not make 100% guarantees exclaiming our 3 best blog SEO tips outlined below are 100% fool-proof. Nope. Your content, its relevancy, off-page optimization, and many other ranking factors are what determines overall success in the SEO world. If you pay close attention to our 3 best blog SEO tips, you’ll find yourself on a wonderful path you can at least begin with.

Blog SEO Tip #1: Keyword Research & Relevancy

Before you start writing content or that blog post, understand first you must select the best keywords within your blog’s niche. For blogs, it’s best to identify just a few long-tail keywords only. Otherwise, Google and other search engines will potentially flag your blog as performing “black-hat SEO” or “keyword stuffing”.

Identify the keyword you believe best fits your blog’s niche. Is it relevant to your blog posts? Using a long-tail keyword or “phrase” helps to better identify the theme of your content, whether it is relevant.

Identifying variations of the long-tail keyword you’d like to use can help you better understand your audience. What are they’re searching for? How are they searching for it? For example, if your theme is “editorial calendar”, others may be searching for “content calendar” instead. In this example, “content calendar” is the suggested keyword for better optimizing your content with because it is more relevant.

Moz Pro Keyword Explorer Tool Keyword Overview: bakeries in phoenix az

Starting with “low competition keywords” are an excellent way to rank your blog quickly and effectively, however. This doesn’t last for long. As your content becomes more visible, the stronger the competition. What does this mean? Simply put, your rankings will fluctuate mildly but negatively or flat out fall off the face of the earth. Using the tips later outlined will help you understand how to keep your high search engine rankings.

Using wonderful, free keyword difficulty tools such as KeywordTool.io or Moz Keyword-Explorer will provide you with great insight your target keywords of choice. After you have identified your primary keyword, identify your next three keywords which you will also in your post.

These three or fewer keywords should be relevant to your primary keyword. When using these relevant keywords, it helps Google further understand the content of your theme thus properly ranking your SEO blog posts.

How Do I Find Relevant Keywords?

Simple. Take the example above, “bakeries in phoenix az” and do a Google search for it. Once that is complete, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the first pages listings.

From the example above, you can easily identify at least two secondary keywords to use in your blog posts about baking. While it may seem like high-competition keywords, “best birthday cakes in phoenix” and “best bakery in scottsdale” have lesser volume thus less competition.

Now that you have identified your primary and secondary keywords, it is time to start writing your blog posts.

Blog SEO Tip #2: Writing Your Content

Quality blog content is always practical, on the point, and furthermore…actionable. They’re also great for search engines. Using these blog SEO tips will help you better optimize your posts for search engines while keeping the readers in mind.

Do Not Write Like A Robot (Let Google Worry About Robots)

“The river is everywhere.” ― Hermann Hesse, Siddhartha

Writing your blog posts should not feel stiff or become anxiety-inducing. Writing is an outlet for our thoughts to become a sort of reality. When the words float along the river it feels more natural. It feels more human. While it may be easy to get stuck along the way, keeping to your natural self will help to avoid this and towards who you are trying to reach.

This is what we call SEO Copywriting.

Copywriting should be simple and pleasing for your readers. When your copywriting feels natural, you better understand what your audience wants out of your posts. When the content is pleasing, it becomes actionable – creates a positive user experience for that reader. In other words, never write exclusively for search engines.

The Controversial 300!

It has long been theorized what the “magic word count” should be for blog posts or even standard article writing. What is mathematically known is the benchmark minimum all posts should follow for proper search engine rankings. Writing 300 words or more provides Google with enough information in understanding what your blog post is about and rank accordingly.

There is, however, a “window” which best to convey the theme of your content for better search engine rankings: writing between 500 and 2000 words.

Keyword Usage

The primary keyword should appear in the first paragraph of your text and once in a subheading. More importantly, it should flow naturally throughout your text.

When it flows naturally, it helps search engines identify how best to categorize that page. Although it is debated, your keyword density should be around 2%. What does that mean? Use your primary keyword only once or twice per 100 words.

BONUS SEO TIP #1: Write your blog post without your primary keyword in mind. Once complete, revisit the post and enter it where you feel it fits naturally. Use your secondary keywords only once throughout as well. These secondary keywords used sparingly, provide greater emphasis on your overall content.

Need a signal boost? Use your primary keyword towards the end of the page. Wrapping up your post with a conclusion with the primary keyword bookends the post for a signal boost effect.

Write original content. When Google finds duplicate content, your blog will either be penalized or drop significantly in search engine rankings. Writing original content not published elsewhere will increase your page rankings.

BONUS SEO TIP #2: If you want to republish content for brand reach, follow GoDaddy’s guide on republishing content the right way.

Inbound Links

What are inbound links? Inbound links are hyperlinks which connect to preexisting content or pages on your website. These links help search engines better understand the content and pages alike to guide potential readers to these pages.

BONUS SEO TIP #3: When creating inbound links, create anchor text near or absolutely relevant to the keyword of the page you’re linking to.

Outbound Links

What are outbound links? Outbound links are the exact opposite while also similar to inbound links. Outbound links connect to posts and/or pages from an external website. They’re often used to source information in your content and guide readers who may be interested in learning more about your niche.

BONUS SEO TIP #4: Use outbound links naturally. Set these links to open new tabs or pages so your site remains open even if the reader is viewing another website. This helps decrease your “bounce-rate”.

Blog SEO Tip #3: Optimization

Remember when I said to draft your post without your primary keyword in mind? Great! Now is the time to start adding your primary keyword in a way that feels natural to your topic. As we mentioned before, the first steps are placing the primary keyword near the beginning of the page. Let’s go a bit further.

Add your primary keyword to the page title. The page title is what readers will first see when determining what they are searching for. Now, add that primary keyword to your SEO title. The SEO title helps the reader find relevant content based on the reader’s search. Additionally, the SEO title acts more like a secondary page title so search engine crawlers better understand what might exactly be on that page.

BONUS SEO TIP #5: The SEO title should include the primary keyword and never exceed 55 characters in length.

Next, add that keyword to the permalink of the URL and the Meta Description. A meta description is a small blurb that describes the post or page. Similar to the SEO title, the description assists the search engine crawlers in identifying the content on the page or post.

BONUS SEO TIP #6: When writing your meta description for your blog post or page, include the primary keyword. Do not exceed 155 characters for the description or the full text will not appear on search engines.

Optimizing Images

Increase your blog posts credibility by adding images that are relevant to its content. Use the primary keyword within your image “alt-tag”; a textual description of your image which is visible to search engine crawlers but not to readers.

In Conclusion

Following each of these three, simple and effective blog SEO tips help you or your team plan, write, and optimize relevant actionable content. Once you hit that publish button, watch your rankings carefully and optimize accordingly. As we mentioned earlier in the Disclaimer we never 100% guarantee success. Following these 3 blog SEO tips carefully will place on your desired path in the SEO world.

