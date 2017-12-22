3 Billionaire Traits Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sara Blakely have in common with a Postage Stamp

What do Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sara Blakely all have in common?

Well, a part from being an exclusive card-carrying member of the Billionaire Boys and Girls Club, all four remarkably share the same three traits of a postage stamp.

Let me explain.

It’s a true story about my life. In 2008, my 59-year-old mother died from Stage 4 colon and liver cancer. That was a devastating blow to me since my mother was my best friend. After her death, I regularly contemplated taking my own life. I was working as a letter carrier at the time so every day I would see letters and postage stamps. So one day while I was having recurring thoughts of suicide, the thought of a postage stamp entered my mind. I thought all day about the purpose of that postage stamp.

Let me ask you, what comes to mind when you think of a postage stamp?

What came to my mind that day was a quote by Henry Wheeler Shaw. He said, “Consider the postage stamp. It secures success through its ability to stick to one thing till it gets there.” It never deviates. It sticks to its goal until it is realized. It never ever gives up. With that thought in my mind, I determined that I was never ever going to give up. I thereafter challenged myself to live just like a postage stamp.

That has been nearly a decade ago.

So when I speak about Jeff, Elon, Mark and Sara all embodying the characteristics of a postage stamp, I mean this:

1. They all had an idea

2. They all stuck to and took action on their ideas

3. They never gave up on their ideas

How can these four billionaires, an idea and a postage stamp help you to achieve rock star status?

Let me explain.

The new currency in today’s economy is creativity, courage, confidence and knowledge. But not just any knowledge, but your knowledge, yes, the knowledge that’s already inside your head.

The company that wants to help you sell your knowledge is Kajabi.

Kajabi allows experts like yourself to easily create, publish and sell beautifully designed digital products and online courses.

Founders Kenny Rueter and Travis Rosser have put together a platform that caters to every kind of entrepreneur, whether you are just starting out or are very advanced.

Through my own journey, I have come to know that my job and your job in today’s economy is not to market or sell something.

Your job is to educate. That’s why Kajabi is the perfect venue.

The businesses that teach consistently, win every time. Tell me, what online person do you follow? And why do you follow them?

Because they teach what they know.

You must now step out of your paralyzed zone. I call it that because you are not moving toward your dreams, you are in a paralyzed state of inaction.

Maybe Scott Harrison can help you.

Do you know who he is?

Before I answer that, take a look at the picture below and answer that question?

Of course you wouldn't.

But did you know that for 1 in 6 people worldwide, that’s what water looks like. That's what they drink every single day.

When Scott Harrison saw that, he made a decision.

He decided to do something about it.

So he created his non-profit organization, Charity: Water.

Take a look at Scott's story in this 20-minute YouTube video that profoundly touched me.

This video will change you.

It changed me.

Now that I know about this crisis, I now support charity : water.

I took action because Scott took action.

Remember: people can only take action on your product when you put something out there to take action on.

I highlight Scott because he did not let his doubts or fears stop him from helping others.

He didn't know the right things to do when he first started, but the lesson here is, he started..

Because he did, millions of people are now drinking safe, clean water.

In what way are you continuing to play small?

In what way are you still allowing your doubts and fears hold you back from making an impact on the lives of others?

Take a lesson from Scott, Jeff, Elon, Mark and Sara.

Don’t give up on your dreams.

You never know how many millions of people you could help.

The world needs your particular genius.

There is no one else that thinks or acts exactly like you.

Be Generous.

Practice giving and people will give to you.

Kenny and Travis at Kajabi will show you how.

My friend, think of it like this, we would not have Facebook if Mark gave up, we wouldn’t have Spanks if Sara Blakely gave up, we would not have Tesla if Elon gave up and millions of people would not have clean drinking water if Scott had just given up.

And OMG, where would any of us be without Amazon. Thank you Jeff for not giving up. And there certainly would not be a Kajabi if Kenny and Travis gave up.

And that’s just it, they didn’t give up. They stuck to their dream the way a postage stamps sticks to its letter or package.

So that means you can’t give up either.

You need to make a commitment to yourself today, to show up every single day, whether you have one customer or one million. That’s the only way you can get admittance into the billionaire boys and girls club.

Don’t let the postage stamp outdo you.

You got this.

Give us what you got.

To help you get started, I have created a FREE 4-part Video Training to help you get out your paralyzed zone and start serving yourself and others.

Kajabi has everything you need right under one roof.

First, you can create your website landing page like I did here:

You can set up your own online course like I did here:

Kajabi also gives you the templates you need in order to get started online right now. We all know that Live Video is where it’s at, that’s why Kajabi gives you the blueprints you need to get started. They hold your hand with their built-in Kajabi Assistant.

· Live Event Blueprint

· Webinar Blueprint

· Virtual Summit Blueprint

· Free Report Blueprint

· Promotional Offer Blueprint

· Product Launch Blueprint

What more can you ask for?

Marketing help you say?

Well, not only does Kajabi do all that, they also help you with marketing. You can now send out up to 25,000 emails right from your Kajabi portal. Most email providers only allow you to send your marketing emails to a fraction of that and they cost way more.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up with Kajabi now!

As a FREE Bonus: Get access to my FREE 4-Part Video Master Class: Master Your Mindset & Make Money Online.