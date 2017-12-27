3 Books that Have Challenged My Thinking in 2017

The current state of affairs makes it easy to pick a side, hunker down and shut out any information or feedback that doesn’t align with your own thinking. And when you’re an egghead like me, the idea of hanging out in your echo chamber of choice becomes especially enticing.

To avoid this fate, I’ve committed in ways big and small to staying open, embracing curiosity and whenever possible challenging my own thinking.

Here, I share 3 books I read in 2017 that not only opened my mind but also my heart.

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl

When it comes to modern day atrocities like the Holocaust, it’s hard to imagine how anyone could endure such horror, and still emerge whole. In Man’s Search for Meaning, Viktor Frankl explores not only how he survived, but also what he learned about humanity and the human experience as a result of being forced to live in concentration camps during World War II.

Ultimately, he points to the power of hope which he credits with keeping him alive and the belief that one day he would return to his life and the people he loved. He explores notions of good and evil, as well as the transformative power of love and forgiveness. Despite the weighty subject matter, Man’s Search for Meaning is easily one of the most inspirational and hope inducing books I’ve ever read.

Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Joe Dispenza

Sounds counterintuitive, right? Why would you not want to be yourself? What’s wrong with “you”? Isn’t the goal to become more “you”, more authentic and real?

I thought so too until I read this book.

The reality of it is that “you” comprise the makings of a very specific set of experiences and conditions that don’t always produce the most productive and constructive behaviors and habits. On the contrary, much of how we process life is counterproductive and even destructive. We know this, which is why many of us live with so much frustration, apathy and shame.

In Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself, Joe Dispenza instructs the reader on how to unlearn unproductive ways of doing and being through the mastery of your thoughts and emotions. Rather than provide some esoteric explanation, the author walks the reader through a step-by-step process. Converted into practice, Dispenza’s method has the power of updating the worst aspects of you, and replacing them with others that enable you to be a better version of yourself.

Hillbilly’s Elegy by J.D. Vance

The 2016 election brought the white working class to the fore, and in Hillbilly Elegy, author JD. Vance offers a personal and poignant view into the lives of the people who more than any other group, decided the most controversial presidential election in modern American history.

In this memoire, JD Vance shares his life growing up in Appalachia, a community long forgotten, in a family with its fair share of challenges. There is a lot to like about Hillbilly Elegy, but I most appreciated the author’s honesty and candor. The people in his story were painted as neither saints, nor stereotypes – just people, making choices based on their own lived experiences and getting by the best way they knew how.

The book triggered for me an emotion that seems in increasing short supply these days – empathy. It’s a powerful thing to find empathy. Through it, you’re able to bypass judgment and traverse to more powerful forces like care, compassion and love.

What books have inspired you to think differently in 2017?

---

Kelly Burton Ph.D. is an accomplished entrepreneur with over a decade’s experience launching and scaling start-up companies. She is the brains behind Founders of Color, a digital platform designed to help minority firms grow and is the CEO of its parent company Nexus Research Group, a social research firm that helps foundations and nonprofits do good in the world.