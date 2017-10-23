3 Crazy Facts About Common Pests That Infest Your Home

How many times have you encountered a creepy-crawly moving in your house? While some insects may be harmless, others can be extremely dangerous such that prolonged exposure to them can be detrimental to your health.

But how will you know how to defeat an enemy unless you know something about it? You will certainly be surprised at what you’ll discover. Some of the things you’ll find out may be creepy but downright interesting. Here are three mind-blowing facts about common pests that people might encounter in their homes or workplaces.

The Termite Army: Equipped to Infest

There are several qualities about termites that make them particularly successful at infesting a home. First of all, they are social insects. They live in a colony that runs a sophisticated caste system made up of the reproductives, the soldiers, and the workers. Although each caste has their own responsibilities, they depend on each other.

The most impressive member of termite colony is the queen. The queen’s major function is to lay eggs to grow the colony. Some termite species can lay up to 40,000 eggs per day during times of peak egg production. The function of the queen is vital for the termite colony and they can live for up to 50 years. The more termites the queen breeds the more you have to deal with.

The Cockroach: Resilient and Deadly

Image via Flickr by Steve Snodgrass

Nothing is creepier in the world of insects than seeing a cockroach on the wall or spotting one as it scurries under your refrigerator. Cockroaches are shockingly resilient. They can live for quite a while without a head.

Yes, cockroaches don’t give up easily and are ready to put on a fight when they have to. There was even footage of a cockroach feeding on the spider that wanted to prey on it.

It’s almost impossible for you to know you have an infestation of cockroaches. Take note of signs that may give them away. Roach feces or their signature scent are good indicators of the presence of cockroaches.

If you have cockroaches living in your midst then you need to take extra precaution. Living with these unwelcome guests can be dangerous. They spread diseases such as salmonella, staphylococcus, and streptococcus as well as poliovirus and other dangerous organisms. These diseases can be utterly fatal if not attended to on time.

The Centipede: The Helpful Bug Undercover

When you get in the way of a centipede you can be a victim of its venomous bite. Unlike other insects, centipedes bite with the front legs which are actually fangs. Although the bite is no worse than a bad bee sting, the pain is something you wouldn’t like to experience.

Centipedes are attracted to the humid environments and you may see them take shelter in your bathroom or the drains. You’re more likely to see them in your home during the winter to avoid the cold.

As creepy as centipedes may seem, they do a wonderful job at feeding on common insects that infest our homes. These critters can feast on spiders, bed bugs, termites, cockroaches, ants, and many others far worse. Be that as it may, that’s not a good enough reason to have them around.

What’s next?

When you know their story, these common pests can be fascinating, but the farther away they are from your home the better. Although, I only mentioned three, there are millions of bugs out there and their presence can be a nuisance.

Make sure to take the needed safety measures to protect your home from infestation. Quite a number of insects sting and carry diseases and so you need to keep those pests as far away from your loved ones as possible, especially when you have kids around. Children happen to be the worst hit in a bug infestation.