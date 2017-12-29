3 Days Left to Make Your Donation for a 2017 Charitable Tax Receipt

As the end of the year closes in, time is running out on tax deductible donations. About 25% of Canadians take advantage of the sizeable benefits Canadian Federal and Provincial governments offer to Canadians who give to registered charities.

These tax incentives are significant, amounting to as much as 53% of your charitable donation. For many Canadians, it’s by leveraging these tax benefits that they can give more generously to charities. It makes them feel good and with their generous gift, it enables the charities they support to do more. Now, that’s a good thing.

At Beautiful World, the need for girls to go secondary and post-secondary school in sub-Saharan Africa continues to increase. Girls just like Isabellah. Please consider keeping us in mind as you make your end-of-year donation. Thank you!

Isabellah's Story

Isabellah was born in Eastern Uganda. She has 5 siblings – 4 sisters and 1 brother. Her father passed away when she was a young child, leaving her mother to raise the 6 children alone.

Isabellah’s mother works very hard to see that her children’s basic needs are taken care of. She grows vegetables and sugar cane, which she sells in the market in order to support her family. She is frequently mocked by community members, who insist that she is wasting her time and that she should simply marry off her daughters instead of educating them. But Isabellah’s mother is a strong woman who knows better. She knows that getting an education is the only way that her children will escape a life of poverty.

When the struggle for school fees became too much for her mother, Isabellah turned to Beautiful World. Isabellah was granted a scholarship that enabled her to complete a secondary education.

While in high school, she served as Vice Chairperson of her school’s Business Club. The Club produced soap that was supplied to schools, hotels and businesses within the community. Isabellah thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Isabellah desperately wanted to study in University. Isabellah’s passion for education and entrepreneurial spirit made her a perfect candidate for the Beautiful World University scholarship program. She is now on full scholarship, studying Accounting and Finance at university. When Isabellah graduates she wants to support her siblings education with the salary she will receive from accounting.