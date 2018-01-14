3 Easy Essentials to Close the Black Achievement Gap in Schools

Schools across the country are panicking because their funding is tied to graduation rates and test scores. Having too many underachieving students can result in deep budget cuts and lower grades for schools. One ethnic group that has historically scored low on standardized tests is African American students and the official name for this disparity is The Black Achievement Gap. There are many systemic reasons why this gap exists. I am authoring several articles that will highlight some of the problems and offer strategies that Black parents can use to assist them in ensuring their children achieve in schools, schools that often do not understand their needs. This is one and here are some suggestions:

EARLY READING

The most important time for brain development in children is from birth to 2-years of age. One of the essential things a parent can do to guarantee the success of their child is to begin reading to them as soon as they can hear in utero, at about 18 weeks into the pregnancy. Keep reading to your child, until they can read on their own. Once your child can read, provide a library of age-appropriate books in their room. Subscribing to a monthly book-box such as Just Like Me! will help to build an ethnic library for empowering your child. It may sound cliché but it is critical to your child’s long-term success.

“Educators can no longer put our children in a box. One size does not fit all.”

EMPOWERMENT

Studies show that children who have a strong sense of racial identity early on, do better in school. “Persons of color who have unhealthy racial identity beliefs tend to perform lower in school and have more symptoms of depression.” Being confident in their Blackness helps a child achieve in school. Reading books with Black images as recommended above will minimally cover both of these steps. Also, regularly visiting places such as African American museums, events, businesses and doing school reports on Black people who have achieved will assist in educating your child on the contributions of their culture.

“Being confident in their Blackness helps a child achieve in school.”

ENVIRONMENT

Educators can no longer put our children in a box. One size does not fit all. If the curriculum is not interesting or hands-on, Black students will lose interest. Our children are raised to be practical and to understand their environment. If it does not make sense to them, then it is not worth their time. Project-based learning satisfies this need. It is time for new curriculums and teaching methodologies. Look for schools that allow your child to learn hands-on and that have teachers who understand the Black culture and experience.

