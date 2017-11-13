3 Easy Ways to Cut Bathroom Clutter

1) The medicine cabinet should be for daily-use items only, like your toothbrush and toothpaste. Make sure there is enough space between items that you can easily reach in and grab what you need. Use drawer dividers to keep small items corralled.
2) Make your wall space a work of art. Hang floating shelves for storing the aesthetically pleasing items like perfume, and pretty jars filled with Q-tips and cotton balls.
3) Don’t keep infrequently-used beauty and personal care products in a small bathroom, especially one shared with someone else! If your medicine cabinet and drawers are overflowing, consider keeping the less frequently used items in a hall closet or another location.
