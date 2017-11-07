3 Essential Tips For Investing In Residential Real Estate

There’s no getting around the fact that one of the most lucrative, exciting, and slightly addictive ways of investing your money these days is in residential real estate. From start to finish the process is one of the most enjoyable (and profitable) ways to make your money work as hard as it possibly can for you.

However, despite this, anyone who has done even the slightest bit of research into the world of residential real estate investment will already know that it’s a lot harder than it looks.

Today we are going to give you 3 of our essential beginner's tips for investing in real estate that you’re going to seriously want to consider.

Let’s get started.

Only Look At Wholesale Properties

Many of the worlds most successful real estate investors solely deal with wholesale properties. These are properties that are often run down and need sizeable amounts of work that are simply unsellable to people looking for a residence. Because of this, they are often on the market for a heavily discounted rate.

As a rule of thumb, any money you invest in a wholesale property to bring it up to standards acceptable for sale will be doubled when you seal the deal. Needless to say, this is going to give you an impressive ROI in a shockingly short space of time.

Use An LLC

Even with the widespread use of the internet these days, it still astounds us how many people are not protecting their personal assets with an LLC when they are investing in residential property. By investing in your own name, any issues, defaults or repossessions are going to hurt you personally – not just your investment.

“Starting an LLC is a cost effective investment that will ensure the protection of your assets. Your LLC is going to prevent a lot of sleepless nights that would otherwise be spent worrying about your personal assets.” - Attorney Garrett Sutton, Corporatedirect.com

Attorney Garrett Sutton forms LLC’s and creates other asset protection vehicle’s at CorporateDirect.com headquartered in Reno, Nevada with clients worldwide.

Don’t Try To Buy Something The Owner Is Not Looking To Sell

It pains us to have to point this out, but we see countless anecdotal stories about investors making this mistake. It’s not rocket science, if a property owner is not looking to sell then they are not going to give you an asking price that’s going to be worth your time.

Look at how long the property has been on the market, has it been more than a year? If so, what has the seller done to facilitate the sale? Have they dropped the asking price?

If they haven’t then they are clearly in no hurry to sell. Without this motivation, they are unlikely to accept lower offers that would maximize your profits.

99 times out of 100 when you find a potential property with a history like this you’re going to be wasting your time. Every once in a while you may just come along at the right time when the seller feels “enough is enough” and just wants to get rid of it – but this is the exception, not the rule.

Conclusion

So there you have it, our rundown of 3 essential tips that we wish were explained to us when we first started investing in residential real estate. This is just the tip of the iceberg (as we are sure you already know).