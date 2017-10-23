3 Important Insights From Flying in Style: How This Innovative Company is Giving Business Class a New Meaning

Does how you fly make a difference?

When left with the choice of enduring hours of noise and discomfort in economy class or the high prices of first class luxury, business class offers a much better option. Certainly, business class is a much better upgrade to flying economy. The number of advantages for business class is exhaustive.

It was reported that the leg room available on business flights alone is a good enough reason for consumers to make the switch from economy class. Perks like extra snacks and drinks, a lounge and even place to have a massage make flying business class a great deal especially if you’re flying on the long haul. However, compared with flying first class most people would give it up in a heartbeat.

But when price becomes a determining factor, business class turns into a safe haven. To be honest, you’re probably not missing much at all as you still get to enjoy most of what’s offered in first class while flying business class at a far lower price.

Although the benefits differ from one airline to another, is business class really worth the spend? Can one have more for the same price?

When an aviation business guru and a tech entrepreneur put heads together, you could almost smell a new innovation about to be born. In July 22, 2017 the world saw what could be the airline industry’s greatest rival to business class travels.

After over 60 flights across Europe, Vladislav Zenov and Wagas Ali, founders of JetClass were glad they did not give up on their vision for the aviation.

Vladislav and Wagas wanted to challenge what is offered in flying business class by creating access to luxurious travel where the price to book seats on private jets is offered at the price of business class ticket.

This was indeed a welcome development as it was discovered that the quality of business class travels is reducing. Wagas confirmed this saying “Anyone travelling business class can see that the service is getting poorer. We are launching JetClass not just as an alternative but as a completely new approach to flying business.”

Vladislav and Wagas took it a step further by introducing artificial intelligence (AI) to determine flight routes. This made JetClass the first of its kind to use AI to schedule bookings over the private jets.

There is so much to learn from the creative mind of the founders of JetClass. In fact, JetClass’ arrival to the aviation scene proves 3 things:

1. You can always get something better if you know just where to look

Not in a million years would one have thought that they could be flying on a private jet to their meetings. That was something only the wealthy would do. This is the kind of mindset that cordons off traveling on a private jet for business travels.

Oftentimes following the commonly held perceptions of life does more harm than good. It leads you to start missing out on the availability of better alternatives.

The founders of JetClass were bold. They thought out of the box and gave birth to something that people would think as unrealistic or only something the very rich could enjoy. Instead, Vladislav and Wagas wanted to give first class quality and sophistication at affordable prices. What better way to achieve this than by offering the best of the rich life - flying on a private jet.

2. When you go the extra mile you win

In business, if you want to stand out then aim to offer the best. Think of how you can do things better and provide additional value for your target audience. Go the extra mile for them.

JetClass pushed boundaries with their services. Passengers thought they were getting the best with business class travel but the founders confronted this with “how about if we can give more?”

They stretched their limits to give more value, higher quality and more comfort. JetClass beat what others thought was best by giving more. The more they offered the more validation they received for their vision.

3. Challenging the conventional uncovers your true potential

Complacency is an enemy of success. Many people get stuck with what’s familiar because that’s all they have ever known. Sometimes it’s fear that holds one back from crossing the line.

Innovators challenge the conventional. They constantly ask if there’s another way, a better way, a different way. Of course, there will be opposition but it is only when you go in search for another route that you realize that there were many possibilities.