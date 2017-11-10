Queen Sophia ‘The Relationship Expert’

Sophia Antoine

SPOTLIGHT ON A QUEEN

I’m shining the spotlight on my friend and fellow entrepreneur, Sophia Antoine. I asked her if she could share her thoughts on forgiveness as a Relationship Expert in today’s article. She agreed and wrote the content below. Sophia is one amazing woman, over-comer and a valuable member of the Giving Birth to a Queen sisterhood. Queen Sophia we honor you!!!!

Thank you, Sophia!

3 Important Reasons You Must Forgive

It is safe to say that over the course of your life, you will be offended. Someone will hurt your feelings and you will want to hold a grudge. While you may believe you have every reason to respond negatively, I would like to encourage you to immediately respond with forgiveness. In the moment, you are tempted to respond with your feelings instead of looking at the situation with the glasses of truth.

We are human and will fall short

No matter how hard we try, we will never be perfect. That means that we will make mistakes and those mistakes may have a negative effect on someone else. Whether it be intentional or not, another person may be hurt by your actions. How do you feel when you hurt another person? Do you immediately apologize and expect the relationship to return to normal? Do you immediately understand that the hurt party requires time to process what happened? It is our duty to behave gracefully when the situation is reversed.

Holding on to negative Emotions causes physical pain

When you are upset, angry, and harboring unforgiveness you tend to manifest it in a physical way. You may even get a headache or a stomach ache. It is also possible that your blood pressure will raise and your heart rate will increase. These symptoms may be increasingly evident when you are in the same room with the person who you feel offended you. We encounter so many stressors throughout the course of a day that it would be detrimental to add to it by retaining feelings that can be addressed with the person who you feel wronged you.

The enemy is looking for a foothold in your life

Have you ever noticed how once you are angry with someone, it is so much easier to find something else wrong with them? After a while, you have a list of things that irritate you about that person that is longer than your arm. The enemy of your soul has dedicated his existence to destroy all your fruitful relationships. It is your duty and obligation to protect them with prayer. One of those prayers should be freedom from unforgiveness.

While there are many reasons to forgive someone that has hurt you, the most important reason would be to have emotional freedom. Depression creeps into your head and heart without a peep. Before you know it, you are angry at yourself for getting hurt. You start to isolate yourself and won’t know why. Don’t allow unforgiveness to be a catalyst of depression into your life. Communication isn’t always easy, but it is a necessary part of preserving the relationship you have with yourself.

If you need a gentle nudge in the right direction, please check out our Forgiveness Challenge to learn more.

Growing together,

Sophia Antoine