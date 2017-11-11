3 Major Web Design Mistakes Resulting to Millions in Lost Revenue

A website is an integral part of the business. To many, a website is the ultimate marketing channel for the internet community. Why can almost anyone access it and hopefully the visitors will be converted to customers, right?

But what most people don't know is that the design of their site has a profound impact on whether or not it will be useful to your business. Within seconds of visiting a site, people can decide whether or not they like it, which invariably influences their perception of your business.

With websites, it is the small details that matter. If your website is not bringing as many returns as you had hoped, there is certainly something wrong with its design.

Here are a few design mistakes that can be quite costly:

1 . Unresponsive Sites

One of the things that put off visitors to a site is an unresponsive site. This is a site that does not respond to multiple devices. It might look good on a computer, but awful on tablets and phones. Most people will abandon such a site within seconds of opening it

Besides looking for responsive sites, most people will also judge a site depending on its layout. An elegantly designed site will win over most visitors who could eventually become your customers. Proper use of media, fonts and colour all play a significant role in making a site look good, so be sure to use them correctly.

You should also aim at having speedy load times for your site If visitors have to wait for more than three seconds for your site to load, you can rest assured they will not stick around for much longer.

2. Vague Calls to Action

As you design your site, it is important to have an end goal in mind. Do you want visitors to contact you, subscribe to your newsletter or subscribe to a YouTube Channel? Make your goals clear to them. It doesn't matter how well you market yourself. If you have a vague call to action, most people will simply be impressed with your website and not engage you further. This renders your site almost useless, don't you think?

3. Difficult Navigation

No one likes a site that is hard to navigate, and most people will abandon such sites within seconds of opening them. To avoid this, make it extremely easy to navigate your site Make sure that your contact information can be accessed easily and that the social media buttons are visible. If people have to click through countless pages to get your contact information, you can rest assured that many of them will give up somewhere along the way.

Conclusion