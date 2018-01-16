3 reasons FileMaker, Inc., just launched our biggest ad campaign in over a decade

Last year we partnered with a new creative agency to execute a big vision: start a national conversation about FileMaker. We’re an Apple subsidiary, well-loved by our customers, but relatively unknown overall.

To that end we hired three recognizable actors, placed them on a fictitious root vegetable farm, and imagined how their characters’ lives might be made easier with a custom app built on the FileMaker Platform.

The resulting video is funny and quirky – all words that you may not normally associate with a company in the B2B software space.

We chose to break through the noise and do something different for three reasons.

1. Increase brand awareness

The people who know FileMaker love FileMaker. Our users are brand loyalists and evangelists. They take part in our thriving community of professional and citizen developers, sharing their enthusiasm and expertise to help others achieve their goals for their custom apps.

But many people don’t know about FileMaker. And in recent years, the demand for custom mobile apps has far exceeded the resources available to code apps. This has meant that departments in large enterprises and small businesses often are stuck duck-taping together email, spreadsheets and different apps to get their work done.

It was time to put FileMaker, Inc., on the map.

We knew that our actors’ familiar faces would start a big conversation and bridge the affinity gap between new customers and our platform.

2. Recruit new developers

Everyday problem solvers thrive upon meeting the FileMaker Platform. We want to connect with more of them. These problem solvers may be professional developers, business managers, or tech-curious people looking for better ways for their teams to work.

First-time custom app creators – many with little to no tech experience – use our Platform to increase efficiency, reduce scattered information, and modernize processes in daily business operations.

Imagine you’re a business owner with 50 employees and a complex manufacturing process. You, or a tech-curious employee, could use the FileMaker Platform to create a powerful custom app to manage everything from inventory to manufacturing stages, from CRM to payroll, and more. The best part? You don’t even have to know how to code.

In a bid to connect with the next generation of developers, we chose a diverse cast of actors and allowed them to riff from the script and perform in ways that felt natural. We also embraced influencer marketing. The result? Something pretty magical.

3. Help with framing

Keyword searches reveal that the people looking for our brand often find us by searching for a database. Thirty years ago, FileMaker Pro began as a database management software, but today it is a much more than that.

Today, we’re a powerful, scalable custom app development platform. Users can create a single app and deploy it immediately and seamlessly across computers and mobile devices. On each platform, it acts like a native application, connecting critical data and providing team members real-time information.

We want to encourage people to learn about all the amazing things we’re doing, and we know good stories are key to sparking curiosity.