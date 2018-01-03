My lovely truck Penelope has given me many reasons to fall in love with her. She allows me to rely on her without fail, putting up with me day in and day out. Everything i need in a pickup truck, she always delivers, and yes – i did simply seek advice from my truck as ‘penelope’ – for those of you who're going to invite lol.

Here are the top 3 reasons I love the heck out of my beautiful, powerful, and legendary Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

1. Muscle, energy and brute electricity

Tacomas are like football gamers, transferring through that dust with maximum effort and persistence.

The 3.5l atkinson cycle v6 engine with d-4s fuel injection is stunning, providing 278hp at 6000rpm and 265lb.Toes. Of torque at 4600

6500lbs of towing capability

Bilstein shocks take in dips and bumps in a manner that makes the off-street feel just like the blacktop

The trailer sway manage device detects trailer sway and applies brake strain at man or woman wheels and controls engine torque to help stabilize the trailer

2. She’s one Attractive Beast

Lil wayne has nothing on this hexagonal come grill

Sculpted, aggressive strains and sexy curves paintings with the extremely good hood scoop

The keyless access, 7″ touch display, heated seats, and moonroof don’t even begin to scratch the floor of the comforts this car gives

3. Tacomas Have Legendary Truck DNA

Over 80 years of proven dependability inside the worlds toughest terrain

The 2019 Toyota Tacoma truck ever to be driven to the magnetic north pole

Dominated the 9500km dakar rally, that's one of the hardest off-avenue persistence races, in which automobiles are required to cross dunes, rocky canyons and thick dust in severe heat