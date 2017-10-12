3 Reasons Why Coach Changing Their Corporate Name is a Smart Move

On Wednesday October 11th, fashion house Coach Inc. made the announcement that they would be changing their corporate name to Tapestry Inc. Since 1941, Coach has maintained its name as Coach, but has also spent the last three years in the process of reinventing its brand. Some of those changes reflected so far have included acquiring luxury shoe business Stuart Weitzman and handbag and apparel company Kate Spade.

While Coach fans have taken to social media sites like Twitter to voice their complaints against the company’s radical name change, the question is now sparked as to whether the rebrand is truly a fashion faux pas or not. In my personal opinion, the transition to Tapestry Inc. is refreshing due to being so thoughtfully planned ahead for and carried out. Changing any aspect of a well-known brand like this one is bound to have its fair share of criticism, but ultimately it was time for a new change of pace. Here’s a look at why the Tapestry Inc. transition should be embraced by fashionistas everywhere.

1. The corporate name change won’t affect its current offerings

As the name change is slated to officially go into effect on October 31st with Tapestry trading under the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TPR, longtime handbag fans might be fretting as to whether or not these changes will affect the products themselves.

Worry not though, as Coach bags and accessories will still be available for purchase despite the changes in company’s overall corporate identity. According to Coach Inc. Chief Executive Victor Luis, even the Coach stores will continue to carry the brand name. Building on further buzz, pop singer Selena Gomez will also continue to serve as Coach’s brand ambassador.

2. The role Tapestry Inc. ultimately plays in the fashion industry’s future.

Jim Fosina, Chief Executive of Fosina Marketing Group, might have nailed it in his statement on MarketWatch that the name change is focused less on the brand and more on its holding company.

Coach, which owns Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade, may indeed be signaling to the industry as well as the stock market that the future is about assembling a network of fashion brands that can make the overall company assembling said brands truly dominant in the industry.

3. A new name that demonstrates inclusivity

As stated by Mr. Luis, one of the greatest requirements for the name change was finding a moniker that demonstrated inclusivity. This is a taller order than it might appear to be. The name needed to be one that everyone could understand and felt embraced by, regardless of their gender, race, sexual orientation, or belief systems. It also needed to speak towards the creativity and craftsmanship that goes into every Coach product. Even the color surrounding the name mattered, with yellow chosen due to the fresh and inviting image it projected that made the corporate name even more approachable to consumers.

According to The New York Times, this search took a few months to conduct with those narrowed down names tested for legality and cultural associations in key global markets. The winning name, Tapestry, did more than reflect all of the above requirements. It also expressed the journey of the brand today as well as where it might go next into the future.

Shopaholics of the world, rejoice — change isn’t just a good thing. It’s a great thing.