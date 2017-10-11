3 Reasons Why Grass-fed Whey Protein is Better

Getting enough protein in your diet can seem like a huge chore but it is critical for health. Protein plays a key role in the human body in many different ways. It helps with hormone production and regulation, healthy skin, organ function, muscle growth and repair, and much more. Unfortunately, many of us struggle to get an adequate amount of protein in their daily diet. This is where a high-quality protein powder can help–this is where EBOOST PRIME can help.

During the development and creating steps for our product, EBOOST PRIME, it was extremely important to create a product that isn't only great for the body but ALSO high in quality. The task wasn't an easy one by any means, but we aren’t ones to back down from a challenge. Too many people can take the easy way out. Our products are not for those that are looking for the easy way to health, they are quality healthy products designed to accompany a healthy lifestyle. Our grass-fed whey protein is just that–a quality protein that emphasizes the benefits of getting your protein source from a grass-fed cow, as opposed to a 'regular' fed cow.

Here is why grass-fed ranks at the top and why you should pick a whey protein that is sourced from grass-fed cows:

“Whey protein powder comes from milk; specifically, the liquid that separates from the curds during the cheese-making process. While it does contain small amounts of lactose, many people that are mildly lactose intolerant will do fine with whey… Whey is an easily digested protein and is rich in BCAAs (branched chain amino acids), which have been shown to promote muscle growth and increased endurance. It seems to be the best protein powder option for decreasing overall appetite and has been shown to support muscle growth and endurance, along with decreasing inflammation.” -Vitamin World

At the very least, when you are picking a whey protein, stick to one that has the fewest amount of ingredients, just like we shared with our grocery hacks in yesterday’s post!

What a cow eats impacts the nutritional content of its milk and meat.

Just like with meat, the same principles apply to milk aka whey too! Milk from a cow that is grass fed, all organic, and from pasture-raised cows are more nutritious than grain-fed so they produce more nutritious byproducts.

Grass-fed Whey Protein contains more fatty acids.

Grass-fed whey contains more omega 3 fatty acids, while grain-fed whey is generally higher in omega 6’s. Omega 3 fatty acids are known for being anti-inflammatory which is a huge bonus for those using their whey protein after a workout to refuel their body.

Higher Biological Value.

Grass-fed whey protein provides the optimal biological value to the human body. Plus. it is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids and a higher concentration of BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) than any other non-whey protein source.