3 Reasons Why “I Love You” Might Be The Wrongest Words You May Ever Say

Everyone hears it…all the bad stuff about relationships, I mean.

Celebrity news will carry stories of divorce and repeat divorce cases: our favorite stars unwilling to come to terms either with their libido or a reality that is devoid of lighting and paparazzi.

Your neighbour will dash out from the house holding an eye and nursing the purple in her face.

And just when you think you have heard enough, the phone will ring. Your best friend just spotted your partner heading into a Friday nightclub with your boss at work.

Apart from turning your face into a furious mess and mouthing the F-word, do you know what else you do?

You hear it again - all the bad stuff “I love you” causes.

Yes, it all begins with a docile and genuine I Love You.

Don’t get me wrong at all, those are the prettiest set of three words to tell your parents early in the morning or whisper to your friends on Christmas, but right now I’m talking about the grown-up stuff.

I Love You is great when you’re married, so to speak. But that is a little ahead for the concept I’m trying to portray here.

Before you get engaged, however, I Love You can be the only sweet words that can leave you with a collection of regrets if you don’t understand these three things I’m about to show you.

So, here are the three reasons why I Love You has the potential to be the worst words you may ever say. You know the power of three, right?

1. The YOU Is More Than The Person You Met

Aside from those with whom we grew up around, every other person we have come to know so far has been as a result of social involvement and networking either for business or for fun. Another reality is that we don’t – we can’t – like everyone we meet.

But the people we like when we meet certainly has or exhibited a certain shtick or character that attracted them to us.

This is the truth: if we love anyone at the first meeting, we’re usually loving only a side of them, which is the part they had to put forward to help them best handle that particular environment. We all assume different characters to help us settle in well with what would otherwise be very embarrassing situations. At that point, that is not the sum total of who we are – we only have to put up that side of us. It’s a primal instinct.

Now, imagine you met this guy at the bar counter, and damn, he has the sweetest voice ever when he sings! You’re in love! You want to go for it and say “I love you”, right? Right.

But who really do you love? You might love the guy with the lovely voice only because you haven’t seen the part of him that has anger issues or keeps butchered bodies in his basement back home. Would you still love him after knowing this?

And I’m not asking you to go and fall in love with a psychopath.

The “you” in I Love You is pretty all-encompassing, that’s all I’m saying. The “you” aspect should factor in every bit of the person’s personality, and not just the part that gave the best first impression. To a very great extent, this debunks the “love at first sight” tagline to Happily-Ever-After stories.

Before uttering “I love you”, make sure you know enough and you’ve come to terms with the person’s strengths and weaknesses. So, in your head, YOU should mean…

Y – Your

O – Okay, and

U – Ugly

(Where “Okay” is all the good and admirable things about the person, and “Ugly” represents all those attributes everyone is too ashamed to show).

So, basically, you’re saying “I love Your Okay stuff and Your Ugly stuff”. But you don’t see the Okay and the Ugly all at once the first time. This means you always have to patient enough to know more.

Now, the next reason…

2. There Is No BUT Included In The Phrase Yet

Apparently, this is a direct follow-up from what we have above; a bold affront to the “love at first sight” fallacy.

The conjunction ”but” introduces contradiction and gives room for doubt. The importance of skepticism in decision-making cannot be overemphasized. There just have to be that moment when you come to the realization that your opinion or point of view is never absolute. Nothing is.

If you have never wondered if you’re making the right choice before deciding to embark on that romantic relationship, simply just replace the “you” with something like a fruit. So, instead of saying “I love you”, you can say “I love…banana”. For ladies, please choose another fruit.

Now, the “but” can either come as a prefix or suffix, i.e. “…but, I love you” or “I love you, but…”. For the purpose of what we’re aiming to achieve here, it has to come as a prefix.

“…But, I love you” suggests a preface of careful consideration and willfulness before arriving at that conclusion, which means there’s enough foundation to, at least, fight the more persistent doubts in the unpleasant days when they come.

So, before saying the words, leave a space for “but”, preferably at the beginning.

Now that’s out of the way, let’s get to the next point.

3. It Is Simply Another Phrase For I ACCEPT I AM GIVING A PART OF MY FREEDOM AWAY!

I’ve had friends who come to complain about how much of an eye-opener lay in wait after the I Love Yous and I Love You Toos. They are usually frazzled by how much they have to give up and how little they have to get done for themselves.

Commitment is not child’s play, like the toy that becomes useless after Christmas when you’re nine. Commitment is cousin to discipline and loyalty and should be treated with all seriousness, with each party involved having to fully understand what is down there before jumping off the bridge.

It means you no longer get to make singular decisions too often anymore. It means you have to put a knife to the extent you interact across gender binaries. It means you’re leaving every part of your memorable existence in the hands of another. It means you really have to be certain “I love you” is what you need to say at that moment.

Are you willing to shoulder another responsibility at the moment of weighing your options? Are you prepared to be held accountable for things you’d usually not think twice before doing?

“I love you” is a very powerful word that shouldn’t be said with an iota of laxity or adventurism. Before you say your “I love you”, be sure you’ve considered all three reasons above.

In a world of increasing lifestyle licentiousness and pressure for societal inclusion, the need for clarity and transparency in every decision we take is important now more than ever. You have to know your onion to hold your ground and not sway with the direction of a wind you don’t like.

At the end, it’s really a good thing to fall in love - to love and be loved back – but the news doesn’t make it seem that way too well, and we make the news. Several cases of teenage abortions, suicide from relationship slights, domestic violence, etc. arise as a result of hasty adventures into romantic engagements and an unguided indulgence of feelings.

Religion and politics have done enough to paint our favourite news stations with gore and sad news at every dial. Let’s play our part in ensuring that something as beautiful, fierce and innocent as love do not add to the sorry statistics.

Merry Christmas. I love you!

Yes, I love YOU.

