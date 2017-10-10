3 Simple Tools that Foster Workplace Positivity

The right attitude can improve both your personal and work lives. While external factors might affect your mood, research shows that conscious behavioral change can transform attitudes.

Since October is Positive Attitude Month, it’s the perfect time to try out these tools. Try taking an attitude quiz to gauge your level of positivity and figure out the areas you might need to work on. Remember, positivity has a concrete impact on your career and reputation, so be sure to prioritize activities that lift your spirits.