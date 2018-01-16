3 Simple Tricks to Increase Competitiveness in Your Athletes

While competing as a Division 1 Athlete at her dream school, Jenn’s life turned upside down. On the verge of losing everything, Jenn discovered the secrets to success that she now shares with teen athletes to help them conquer any obstacle, master the mental game and win in sports, school and LIFE! Jenn is the founder of MVP Leadership Academy, a unique online community of teen athletes and mentors who are committing to crushing expectations on and off the field. She is also the author of “A League of Your Own” Leadership Lessons from All-Star Athletes and the creator of the Zen Hitting Training system.

***

Everything is going well until… it isn’t. Then what?

Teach athletes to ward off an athletic ‘slump’ and keep a strong, competitive mindset when things aren’t going their way by using visualization.

In this interview, we pick the brain of FastPitch Fit founder, Jenn Starkey, as she teaches 3 visualization hacks for resetting the minds of your athletes right after a mistake. Her exercises demonstrate the true power of visualization.