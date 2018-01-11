3 Small Business Social Media Trends for 2018

Advertising strategies have dramatically evolved over the past few years. Conventional channels, including print and radio, have been replaced by modern alternatives that offer superior reach for a fraction of the price. Social media, an influential component of this monumental shift, has quickly become the de facto resource for marketers to target their customers. With Facebook housing over 2 billion monthly active users and platforms like Snapchat and Instagram trending upwards, 2018 promises to be a big year for social media and marketing generally.

While the space is full of poise, it has become increasingly challenging to build a successful brand online. I sat down with serial entrepreneur and e-commerce wizard Shubham Singh to further analyze this industry. Singh has built a number of seven-figure businesses and has developed a wide variety of international brands. He is perhaps best known for his keen social media sense, having helped big brands, like Touch of Modern, leverage influencers to connect with their audiences.

After speaking with Singh, I put together a list of three of the most influential social media trends that every marketer should be aware of heading into 2018. Here they are:

1. The rise of Instagram’s video stories.

Snapchat had originally invented and dominated the stories market. Therefore, when Instagram infamously rolled out stories in late 2016, the public did not know how to respond. The introduction of stories was perhaps the single biggest user experience change in the photo sharing platform’s young history and many foresaw a flop.

But, as we have seen over the past year or so, the stories’ medium has proven to be an extremely attractive feature for both consumers and businesses alike. In fact, Instagram Stories daily usage surpassed Snapchat’s earlier this year. Many brands are finding that they can employ stories in a variety of ways to engage with their audiences.

Specifically, as Singh tells me, “people tend to underestimate the power of social media.” You can use stories, as well as other channels, to showcase a transparent view into “awareness of specific causes, company culture and brand mission.” If implemented effectively, consistent Instagram Stories can build a tight bond between your brand’s identity and your fans. Marching towards the new year, we can only expect to see more brands and influencers rely on Stories as an engaging means of interacting with their audiences.

2. Increased presence of live streaming on mobile.

2018 will be the year that everything goes live on mobile. Using Facebook’s mobile application, influential brands and everyday consumers can, in just a few taps, broadcast a stable live stream to their respective audience. As a result, millions of users can conveniently tune into live shows and reports being streamed from all over the world. This will fundamentally impact the social media landscape in 2018. We can say goodbye to the days of static, lackluster content, as live video gains mass appeal.

Indeed, Singh tells me that “we have seen an exponential growth of mobile-first young consumers.” This cohort of consumers born since 1996, better known as Generation Z, is quickly gaining purchasing power. With an evolving set of consumer preferences, this audience demands high quality, high value-proposition content, wherever they are, whenever they want it. This upswing in taste, mirrored by advancing technological capabilities, has led to the rise of live video content. This medium is poised to supplant typical television broadcasting and bring extremely immersive live content to the masses.

3. The expansion of influencer marketing.

Heading into the new year, internet celebrities are continuing to gain authority. Influencers, who have amassed millions and millions of followers across social media platforms, have developed extremely strong bonds with their audiences. Brands, of all sizes, are just now beginning to realize the importance and potential of this unique marketing channel.

“Influencers can take your business to an entirely new height,” says Mo Harake, founding partner at ecommerce growth agency Stray Digital . “Finding the right influencer to partner with and scaling that relationship is perhaps the biggest key to success for social media. As long as your product is good and you can establish the right presence, you will be able to succeed in Influencer marketing.”

Merely paying for paid advertisements, however, is not enough. To really succeed in influencer marketing, Singh tells me, “you must research and understand your niche market.” Start by setting clear expectations and begin to build meaningful relationships with influencers that will compound over time.