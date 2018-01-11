3 Steps To Start Developing Video Marketing Content For Your Business

In today’s economy, it is integral for businesses to use video content.

In today’s economy, it is integral for businesses to use video content. The first step is developing a strong video content strategy. Developing a strong video content strategy is an iterative process that requires consistency, constant review, and frequent improvement. It requires the right equipment and a strong understanding of distribution platforms. It requires a strong understanding of consumer behaviour. The following 3 steps can help entrepreneurs develop a profitable video content strategy for their business:

1. Define your goal. Use video analytics to constantly improve your strategy.

Developing a concrete video marketing strategy is essential. A video marketing strategy is one component of an overall marketing strategy. The first step is understanding and developing the end goal. Whether the goal is awareness, leads, or anything else– it should guide the overall video marketing strategy. Once an end goal is outlined –video content can be catered towards fulfilling it.

It’s all about using data. Video marketing is great because it provides more data. It also provides better data. A video marketer is able to view where exactly consumers stopped watching, what sections were re-watched, as well as how and when consumers engaged with content. These insights are very valuable and can help build a strong and profitable video-marketing strategy. While there are best practices for length, time of publication and content– it is important to use analytics to constantly improve video strategy and tailor it to the specific audience.

2. Buy the Right Equipment

Equipment has significant impact on the value of video marketing content. Investing in the right hardware can make life a lot easier. The right equipment can help amateur videographers make high-quality video content. It can help more experienced professionals push the limits of their video content strategy.

3. Optimize Your Content

It is important to first optimize content based on universal best practices. As more data is collected, content can be tailored more specifically to the audience. Content optimization is a broad and complex discipline. There are a few core characteristics that can provide a good foundation.

Use subtitles in your video content.

An easy way to optimize content is adding subtitles. Subtitles have significant benefits for user engagement. A study by Discovery Digital Networks found that videos with closed captioning experienced a 14% increase in views. This is especially evident in Facebook videos. Facebook automatically plays videos, on mute, once they are visible on a timeline. Subtitles draw the consumers attention. The increase in views is also caused by greater access because consumers can watch the video in a noisy crowd or a quiet library.

Make sure your content is the right length.

The right length depends on the platform you are using. Each social media platform has different users. Particular users have different engagement and different behavior on each social media platform. HubSpot research found the optimal length for social platforms:

Instagram: 26 seconds

Twitter: 43 seconds

Facebook: 1 minute

YouTube: 2 minutes

While these benchmarks are an important framework. It is important to remember that effective video content marketing is an iterative process involving constant improvement. Every audience is different and some audiences may respond better to longer content. Social media platforms are also pushing content developers towards longer content. This push may result in changing behaviours from viewers.

