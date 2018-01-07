3 Things HR Professionals Should Understand About Gender Identity and Gender Transition

In the modern workplace, HR professionals have a myriad of responsibilities to manage in order to ensure that every employee is provided a satisfactory employment experience. Not only are HR professionals in charge of traditional information such as salaries and benefits, they are also responsible for understanding and implementing a plethora of rules related to workplace laws and regulations.

Over the past few decades, one of the biggest concerns in the workplace has been age discrimination due to the rising age of baby boomers and the increased presence of millennials. However, as the baby boomers begin to retire, there is a new issue for HR to be cognizant of - gender identity. Here are a few key points that HR professionals should be educated on, in order to provide their employees with the necessary resources.

Every Case is Different

Create your own inclusive policy to ensure transgender, gender non-conforming, and transitioning employees feel safe and welcome in your workplace.

For every employee that approaches HR regarding their gender identity or transition, the case will be different. There are no two people who feel the exact same way about publicizing their gender identity or their gender transition. Similarly, there are no set laws or regulations regarding when a gender transition or gender identity becomes official. This array of feelings and the loose guidelines regarding the subject make it very difficult for an HR professional to feel confident in navigating the situation. In order to create the best experience for an employee, it is suggested that an HR professional should encourage open and honest communication. Once notified, simply asking the employee about how and when they would like to make their change or identity official with co-workers is a sound practice to follow.

Official Records Must Be Changed

Upon the request of an employee to officially change their name or gender within the workplace, all of their employee records must reflect that request. Not only does changing these records help to create an official change for an individual, it also makes the transition from one name or gender to another less cumbersome. By changing employment records, insurance records, and payroll information, that individual will seamlessly experience the official transition in multiple facets of their life.

It is Your Responsibility to Educate Others