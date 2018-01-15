3 Things You Must Do Before You Make An Offer On Your Next Home

Submitting an “acceptable” offer is — more often than not — one of the single most important elements in securing a real estate deal. Not to be underestimated, it’s the offer that will determine how the rest of the deal plays out. If you are able to make the right offer, for example, you’ll not only be able to secure your next property, but you’ll find yourself with favorable spreads that facilitate more earnings potential and (to a lesser extent) more room for error.

Of course, making the best offer is easier said than done. You can’t simply march up to a homeowner and offer them what you believe to be fair value for the home; there are simply too many variables at play. Instead, you need to go into each offer with a plan. More importantly, you need to be prepared.

If you want to make an offer that lands you your next real estate deal, may I recommend a few tricks to get the ball rolling?

1. Uncover The Seller’s Motivation

As an investor, it’s in your best interest to purchase a property with what we in the business call “good spreads.” More specifically, however, good spreads refer to the difference between how much you acquire a property for and how much it’ll be worth when you’re done with it; they are one of the simplest ways to gauge the viability of a subject property.

Not surprisingly, investors want to follow a simple spread model: buy low and sell high. It’s worth noting, however, that buying low won’t come without putting in a little work. Namely, as an investor, it’s in our best interest to uncover the seller’s motivation, as to determine what it is they really want out of the deal; then, and only then, will you be able to increase your chances of making an acceptable offer that meets your spread criteria. You see, in uncovering what the seller covets the most, you stand a better chance at landing a deal at the price you want.

In order to uncover the seller’s needs, you must listen to what they have to say — what a novel idea. Often times, the best way to discover the seller’s needs is by asking sincere, open-ended questions and listening to the answers. Instead of doing most of the talking, I recommend asking interested questions instead of interesting ones. Here are a few examples:

When do you want to sell the property by?

Are there any liens on the property?

What can I do to help you make the move easier?

Do you share a strong emotional connection with the home?

Why is it so important to sell at this time?

These questions will most likely elicit personal answers, so be prepared to respond accordingly. Exercise sympathy and offer encouragement, as the owner you are dealing with is probably not happy about the idea of parting ways with their home. I can’t stress that enough; you have to express sincere empathy if you hope to make any headway. Remember, people are more inclined to do business with people they like — it’s as simple as that. You are building a foundation of trust, and you’d be wise to remember that before you make an offer. In the end, trust will ultimately place you in a better position to make a better offer.

If the seller trusts you, there’s a good chance they will divulge what it is they want out of the deal. More often than not, it is money, but I digress. Money isn’t always the primary motivation for moving, and therein lies the secret to generating a great offer. If you can uncover what it is the seller wants, and give it to them, you may find the price drop to your liking. You see, real estate deals are all about concessions. If you can offer the seller something else instead of money, like a faster close, they may be more inclined to accept a lower offer. The key, however, is to find the motivation that will get them to that point.

2. Fill In The Gaps

It’s absolutely imperative that you start earning the trust of a seller immediately; for their perception of you is very telling of how everything will play out. So before you move on to this step, make absolutely certain that each party involved is comfortable working with one another. Only once you have their trust can I recommend filling in the rest of the gaps.

Now that you have a better idea of what’s motivating the homeowner to sell, I recommend conducting more thorough research; this time with logistics in mind. It is at this time that you will want to get a better feel for the rest of the numbers. What is the property worth in its current state? What’s its after repair value (ARV)? How much work needs to be done on the home? This is where you can’t be afraid to ask too many questions. You should have a good idea of all the numbers involved in a deal at this stage of the offer process. Remember, you can’t make an offer that benefits everyone involved if you, yourself, aren’t familiar with every last detail. So be sure to familiarize yourself with all the price points that matter — that is, if you hope to make a compelling argument for your offer later down the road.

Once you have confirmed the numbers you have at your disposal, fill in any gaps you feel are necessary to have in place before you move forward. That could mean building a better rapport with the seller, or even getting to know the competition. Perhaps even more importantly, you should know exactly how much you are willing to offer, or what we in the business call your maximum allowable offer (MAO); it’s the number you absolutely can’t go any higher than to still make a profit. Whatever the case may be, the point of this step his to have everything in order with the seller and their property. You can’t, after all, make an offer on something you don’t know everything about, right?

3. Support Your Offer

If you are going to present a seller with an offer that leans in your favor, you had better have the data to back it up. It’s not enough to simply suggest that they need to sell to you, because they don’t. Instead, simply substantiate your own offer with subsequent numbers in the neighborhood. That said, it is at this time that you will want to look at comparables in the neighborhood to get a better idea of where your own subject property stands in relation.

Comparables, as their names suggest, are similar homes within a close proximity to your subject property, and they remain one of the best way to determine a home’s true value. If, for example, a comparable recently sold for $200,000 right across the street, and it’s in similar condition to the home you are looking to acquire, it is safe to assume you will be spending somewhere in that neighborhood. Of course, there will never be an exact match, so coming up with “comps” isn’t always cut and dry, but it’s still one of the best ways to support an argument for acquiring a home at a cheaper price.

Ideally, you will want to find a comparable that justifies your offer. That way, you can point to a clear example of why your offer is what it is. But before you do that, don’t simply rely on what the internet tells you. Once you think you have found a few good comparables, drive by them and confirm for yourself that they are, in fact, comparables and in a similar condition.

I implore you not to wait till you are in front of the owner to come up with your final offer. Instead, mind due diligence and come up with number beforehand, and, perhaps even more importantly, be able to back it up with comparables. Just remember, great investors have one thing, if for nothing else: a plan. It is easier to steer away from an imperfect plan than to start from scratch. So don’t go into any offer without being able to support your claims.