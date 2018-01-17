3 Things You Should Do Before Filing Your Taxes

Tax season officially starts January 29th! What does that mean for you? You can submit your returns that day! The early bird gets the worm, or in this case, the money. However, let’s expand on that a bit. The early bird gets the worm because they actually show up early. The 29th is when you can file your taxes; this doesn’t mean that you should wait until the 29th to meet with your accountant or tax preparer! In fact, I highly recommend doing so before that date. It’s never too early to get your finances in order, especially for tax season, and I’ll give you a few things that you should do before you file your taxes!

1. Review your W2’s and 1099’s (if applicable!)!

A majority of you may not have received your W2 or 1099 forms. However, when you do, please check them for accuracy! Ensuring that the numbers on those documents match your last pay stubs goes a long way towards a hassle-free tax season! It’s as simple as taking your last pay stub of the year, and making sure that the numbers match up with whatever you have listed on the W2, or matching your 1099 against your own records (for those that are independent contractors/freelancers).

Far too many people make the mistake of not matching the numbers on the documents, and that’s the scary part! I’m sure you can relate; you run to your tax preparer or accountant with your 1099 or W2 in hand, excited, anxious or pissed off. Check the accuracy of the numbers, and take your emotions out of the equation! On the off chance of you receiving less than what’s stated on these documents, two potential problems arise. You either get less money back, or end up paying more taxes.

You’re probably saying that this is a no-brainer. However, finances (and taxes in particular) aren’t as simple as one may think! You have W2’s for employees, as well 1099’s and 1099-K’s for freelancers and entrepreneurs respectively (1099-K forms are for those that process payments through a third party or payment card transaction system like PayPal or Stripe.) Do not leave it up to these companies to report that income to the IRS; check it yourself to be sure!

2. Make a decision with whom and on how you will file your taxes!

You have multiple options. There’s H&R Block, Turbo Tax, or you can prepare them yourself. Will you come to me, or someone else that you like? The early bird gets the worm, right? You don’t have long to make that choice! Supposing you go with a tax preparer or accountant like me, we may only take a certain amount of clients each year; get on their calendar! If you end up waiting around, your options will be limited. Personally (and this isn’t a shameless plug for me, I promise!), I don’t recommend the walk in or online places like H&R Block or Turbo Tax. However, to each their own; I can only make a recommendation! No matter your decision, don’t wait! The last thing you’ll want to do before filing your taxes is…

3. Get your shi-…..I mean, get your receipts in order!

Let’s face it; you’re getting money back, and this is the reason that most people love tax season. However, every rose has its thorn, and tax season has plenty of them. The thorns in question are those receipts! That’s the bad part of filing taxes that nobody likes to talk about, but if you’re an entrepreneur in particular, you can’t afford to gloss this over! This is one of those more important reasons as to why you shouldn’t wait around until you can officially file before you start taking action; get organized now! What’s more, not having receipts is where lots of people end up missing money on their taxes!

The best method of organizing receipts is entirely up to you; it doesn’t have to be electronic. Come up with a system now, and adhere to that system! If you’re an entrepreneur, start getting together all of those receipts for business trips and equipment purchases, as those are write offs. If you’re an employee, student loans, charitable donations, mortgage interest and property taxes; get those papers ready!

There’s also a hidden benefit to being diligent in this area. It reduces your overall tax bill. If you go a tax preparer with papers here and there that doesn’t have a rhyme or reason, that tax preparer has to connect the dots. Calculating profit loss statements and other things are costly, and you don’t want to be in that situation!

I wouldn’t be much of a financial professional if I didn’t follow my own advice, so I’ll be going over my own finances as well! A final thing to keep in mind is that while I do recommend you getting with a tax preparer before you file your taxes, you may wish to go on and do things yourself. If you choose that route, H&R Block, Turbo Tax, and Tax Slayer (which is a bit of a hidden gem) aren’t bad choices, but I’d only give the nod to those if your taxes are simple. If you’ve had one employer throughout the whole year, lived in the same house, and only have 1 or 2 children, filing your own taxes (while still following the steps above!) is okay. However, if you’re a freelancer or an entrepreneur, don’t short yourself by trying to do it all alone! Regardless as to which route you take, get a head start on your taxes, so you can get a quick (and accurate!) refund!

___________________________________________________________________