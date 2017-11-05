3 Tips For Getting More Out of Your Social Media Campaign

It is no news that social media contributed immensely to the growth of product-service development (PSD) and businesses in the 21st Century. As at 2013, a survey of randomly selected European and U.S businesses indicated that only 42.1% had fully embraced the social media applications. This is not the case today as most companies have freely given in to the tsunami of the social media.

Almost all businesses today use at least 2-4 social media platforms, thanks to technologies like smartphones and billions of active users. Today, the application of social media has evolved from just business-to-customer setting to business- to- business. As businesses seek to forge stronger connections with their consumers and corporate partners in a competitive marketplace having a social presence is important. However, unlike every other technology that comes with a manual, the social media does not have a specific operational guide for achieving success. It is the responsibility of the account holder to be abreast with the technical skill on how to carry out a successful campaign.

One challenge of integrating social media into a business or product is how to directly quantify the returns from such activity. It is true that social media can help businesses or products enjoy wider coverage but how do you verify if the message reached the end customers. All this are embodied in an effective social media strategy. What then is the right strategy for businesses and PSD in the 21st century?

Social goal

So as a business begins to think about social media strategy certain questions should be put in mind. First of all, where is your business in terms of social media activity? The next step is to set a goal for your campaign. An effective strategy is to create a campaign for each business target and modify it based on the rate of engagement. Remember, businesses can leverage the social media to create customer target based engagements to drive sales. In 2014, Coke launched a campaign called Share-a-Coke because they wanted to increase sales, particularly amongst teenagers. The campaign was based on personalized bottle-allows your choice of name to be printed on the bottle. More than 150 million bottles were sold. It is important for a business to convert its social goals into an engaging campaign. This is the 21st century way of driving sales using the social media. Set a goal and develop it into a campaign.

Social media selection

This is one of the most complicated aspects of the social media; knowing which media outlet is most appropriate for your business. The general approach of businesses is to sign up for Facebook and Twitter account, but this strategy might limit the coverage of the business or product campaign. The best approach is for businesses to identify where their target customers are located and identify top media outlets in that region.

https://marketingland.com/wp-content/ml-loads/2015/04/social-media-marketing-e1430407975761.jpg

Managing 30 media outlet is not cost effective especially if the target customers are most prevalent in one or two of the platforms. Facebook embodies a new generation of a social media organization and according to the Deloitte report, its active users across the Middle East is growing at over 45 million monthly. However, Facebook penetration into China is almost zero thus restricting access to social engagement for the Chinese market. So, if your target market is in China, WeChat, rather than facebook might be a bettter social platform for you.

Social engagement

The social media technology has evolved with metrics such as; likes, shares, comments, and views and these are a useful tool for identifying how well your business or product campaign is performing. How then can you hit the 1 million shares, likes, and views? There is no super role for this, people generally gravitate towards something, innovative, engaging and exhilarating. Not to forget compensation. For instance, the Aura in the air business concept provides reviews on travel destination and uses the social media to get those messages across to its audience. The business also posts videos and contents relevance to holiday vacation to attract especially people interested in holidays and vacations. This is somewhat like a direct form of engagement. Other social media users like Arianna Huffington with over 1.3 M followers has carved a niche for themselves. She can engage millions of followers using videos, contents, infographics on information that best project her values.