3 Tips for Naturally Introverted Entrepreneurs

Introverts can be just as successful as extraverts in the world of entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship is highly associated with extraversion; all the popular, charismatic entrepreneurs we see in the limelight are extraverts, and extravert qualities seem to have a natural advantage in the world of business ownership. After all, being outgoing and talkative means you’re more charismatic, you’ll have a wider network of contacts, and you’ll be naturally better at leading others.

But introverts have advantages too—despite being less naturally fluent in social interactions, they tend to be more focused on their work, they tend to specialize in different areas, and they tend to be more introspective.

So how can you make sure you succeed as an introverted entrepreneur?

1. Know your strengths. First, know where your strengths lie. You’re not an exceptional network-builder; instead, you’re probably a visionary in some other specific area of business. So instead of trying to turn yourself into an entrepreneurial rock star, focus your efforts on your biggest strengths, and develop them as far as you can.

2. Compensate for your weaknesses. That being said, if your introverted tendencies compromise your performance or potential in any way, you’ll need to be able to compensate for them. If you have trouble speaking in front of other people, practice. If your network of contacts is especially thin, round it out. It takes time and effort, but it’s a necessary step if you want to keep moving forward.

3. Hire people to complement you. Finally, partner up with people and hire employees who complement your working style and preferences. If you’re quiet and you avoid social interaction, pick up a couple of social butterflies who can take the pressure off you.