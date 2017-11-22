3 Tips To Ensure A Peaceful Thanksgiving

Living Room Conversations specializes in promoting civil discourse, and in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, they put together a Conversation Guide to help you and yours have the most productive political discussions possible. They acknowledge that families are most prone to heated debate, with emotional stakes running considerably higher in close relationships than among casual acquaintances. The guide stipulates some core skills — for instance, assume good intent and exhibit genuine curiosity towards others’ views. And they also pinpoint some hazard signs to avoid, from the obvious (no insults or name-calling, please) to the subtle (don’t overgeneralize — no one likes to be pigeonholed). Look through their step-by-step model on how to build a genuine connection with each person you speak with, and if things take a turn for the worse, check their first aid kit for a quick remedy.