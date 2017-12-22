3 Tips to Help You Apply a Self Tanner

It may be winter, but tanning is still a central part of our day-to-day lives. Indeed according to a recent study, over 28 million people tan indoors; of those, 2.3 million are teens. The study also reports that “70% of people who go to tanning salons are white females between 16 to 29 years old. Host a beach-themed party to deter your friends from using tanning booths and beds!”

Regardless of if you are using a lotion for tanning or if you're under the sun using a lotion for protecting yourself from its harsh rays, when you apply a lotion, some places are harder to reach than others and, along these lines, some parts of the body are more sensitive than others.

I have listed below some tips to help you overcome potential problems when applying a lotion, and considering the season, I have focused on discussing tanning lotions.

Don’t forget your back

Applying a tanning or sun protection might be difficult a difficult task and, according to Howard Blackwell, creator of Back Lotion Applicator - a product that is supposed to solve this age-old problem, “when tanning you will face the issue that you could not reach your back, either to get the lotion on just to tan or to maintain the tan. You will have to bother the other person they get pollution all over their hands.” Indeed, if you get to going to warm tropical places when you can’t reach your back, you will have to bother the other person to get their “hands dirty.”

Another way would be rolling over a strap and putting the lotion on it, then rubbing it on your back. That should be simple enough as there are normally plenty of plastic wrap around, but it will get very messy.

“Dry” parts

Some parts of the body, such as the feet, legs and neck are more sensitive and dryer than others. On those parts, before applying a tanning solution, you might want to apply a barrier lotion. This prevents any darker pigmentation from the tanning lotion and it just helps to really moisturize before you apply any tanner. Don’t worry; your tanner is still definitely going to work through this barrier lotion, giving you anyways a nice natural looking tan.

Also, I recommend exfoliating and moisturizing before you apply any tanner, especially to the dry areas of your body, and feet are definitely one of them. Put the lotion barrier on those parts of your body, start rubbing it in circles keeping your fingers nice and tightly closed; that's going to prevent streaking. That is because when your fingers are open; that's when you're going to get the “streaking effect.” You might even want to use a cosmetic pod for those parts to help generate an even distribution.

Tanning your face