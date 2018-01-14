3 Tips To Improve Your Political Email Campaigns

BYLINE

Veteran political email campaign guru Jon James (CEO of Ignited Results) provides 3 simple yet essential tips that anyone thinking about using email to win votes will want to take note of.

Email list building is one of the oldest tricks in the digital marketer's handbook. Time and time again we’ve been told that the glory days of getting results from the trusty old email are over, but here we are in 2018, still talking about them.

There are 1001 different guides out there on how to promote your product or service via email, but one of the most effective uses for the marketing medium is often overlooked – politics.

Well structured (and well run) email campaigns have been responsible for several local politicians (and a president or two) being elected to office. With that in mind, here are 3 tips you can use with your email marketing campaigns when running for local office.

Let’s get started.

Make Sure Your List Has Opted In

While it’s certainly true that email marketing is a numbers game, it’s as much about quality as it is quantity. Many novice email marketers scour the internet to find lists that they can legally buy and email to, often sorted by location. Marketing emails sent to people who have not expressly requested them get slapped with the spam button regularly - and political emails get slapped even worse.

Ensure that everyone on your list has specifically requested to receive emails from you and your team, at the very least ensure that they have requested to be sent political material. Doing so will preserve your IP reputation, your domain reputation, and your reputation as a candidate (no one wants to be known as the senator of spam).

Demographic Segmentation

When you’re emailing traditional marketing emails to sell a product or a service it’s almost always a good idea to split your emails into demographics and tailor your campaigns to them. While you can often get away with not doing this for commercial emails, with political email campaigns you need to know exactly who you’re messaging – it’s critical.

Some demographics are going to care about different issues than other demographics. By segmenting your list you’re going to be able to ensure you’re sending the right message to the right people.

Personal Email Addresses

It never ceases to amaze how many political email marketers miss this point. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that political emails should be presented as if they are written by the person running for office. It feels like the candidate is directly reaching out (instead of being targeted by their campaign team).

With this in mind ensure that your “Reply To” email address is something personal. Don’t use something like CAMPAIGNHQ@ELECTME.COM, instead ensure you’ve got something more along the lines of Jon.James@JonJamesForPresident.com.

I’m sure you can already see the difference between those two email addresses for yourself, no explanation needed.

Conclusion