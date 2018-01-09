3 Tips to Stay in Shape While Traveling Abroad

I used to be a workout nut.

Bodybuilder.

Basketball player up to the JUCO level.

Now I just like to keep my energy flowing as I circle the globe.

All it takes is regular walking, eating right, downing plenty of water and consistently making healthy decisions as you travel the world.

Health is the first wealth. If you feel good, you enjoy your world travels.

If you aren’t healthy your travels will not be nearly as much fun.

After changing time zones over the past 7 years like most people change their minds I want to share a few tips to keep you fit and trim as you travel the world.

1: Walk Don’t Drive

Save places like Phuket and Bali, where one needs to either rent a motorbike or use taxis to get around the 2 large islands with little mass transit, Kelli and I walk virtually everywhere we travel, as a prime means of transport.

We still do walk every night in Bali and Phuket. The motorbike rental is about having a way to travel 5 or 10 miles at a pop.

Walk. Take care of your waistline.

Even if you are not terribly fit, all it takes is some light walking for a few weeks to begin shedding weight.

Talk to your doctor if you have not exercised for a long time.

Walking boosts your energy, improves your cardiovascular health and helps you see travel spots from a different perspective.

2: Eat In Most of the Time

Eating out is a travel past time.

I get it.

But eating in improves your health on the road.

Enjoy 1-2 nights of going out for dinner each week. Spend the remaining nights eating in to consume healthy, nutritious fare purchased at the market or grocery store.

The exception; if you find brilliant eateries offering wholesome fare, go with it. Kelli and I eat lunch at a Buddhist vegetarian restaurant daily when we visit Chiang Mai. Ditto for our Phuket trips; veggie restaurants for lunch daily.

Such fare is delicious, nutritious, plant-based and flat out fabulous for helping to keep us trim and fit on the road. But we also eat dinner at home on most nights after buying healthy food from the market or grocery store for prepping at home.

3: Water Water Everywhere

....and plenty of drops to drink.

I am a water nut. Kelli and I go through a huge water cooler every 3-4 days in Chiang Mai.

Drinking water:

hydrates you

helps you feel full

offers you a zero calorie beverage that feels incredibly refreshing, especially in hot, humid climates

Staying in shape while circling the globe is about energizing yourself to both exercise sufficiently and to make smart choices food-wise. Ditch the coffee more regularly. Save the hooch aka alcohol for maybe one night weekly. Make water your drink of choice.

It may not be sexy but it is incredibly good for you, for your waist, and for your overall health and wellness.

