3 Tools for Stressed out Millennials Dealing with Financial Pressures

Know that feeling when you’re not sure you’ll be able to cover your expenses this month? Most millennials do and it gets even more complicated when it comes to the unexpected stuff - that unexpected trip you have to make home or the case of your disappearing cell phone? As more and more of us become members of the gig economy working on our own schedule and meeting clients where they are, personal finance and financial health have become a low priority. Most of us are just trying to make it through our weeks, do our jobs well and find a little bit of time to connect with the people in our communities but, the numbers don’t lie. 61% of millennial between 25 and 34 have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts and 41% have nothing at all.

When evaluating what practices to use to create a life that is fulfilling personally but also financially, here are some tips I would recommend.

1) Save. Saving is kind of like going to the dentist, you know you need to do it, and it feels good after you do it, but it’s not something you look forward to. GRAND is changing the psychology behind saving, which is necessary considering Americans spend 74 billion dollars in lottery tickets in 2014, yet as mentioned above 61% of millennials have little to no savings.

GRAND is a New York City based fin-tech company with a unique approach to helping everyday Americans get ahead with their money. Grand attracted 50,000 customers in 14 weeks and this early success is centered around one unified message – All products and services are supported by an incentive system that gives away cash when people do the right things with their money.

2)Budget. Budgeting is also really hard, particularly when you have about 100,000 ads a day trying to sell you something so personalized to you based on ad targeting, it’s as if your mind has been read.

YNAB which stands for (You Need A Budget) is an incredible tool I was recently introduced to which helps anyone budget for what really matters to them. YNAB was started by Jesse Mecham after being married and realizing him and his wife Julie, had things to do (and buy), and that while love was important to a marriage, financial communication was also crucial. He built a system to be able to do just that, live a life within their means but still enjoy the things that mattered to them.

3. Give. Even if you don’t have a lot to give, it makes a significant difference in the way you feel about yourself and your role in the world. Michael Norton and his colleagues at Harvard polled “632 Americans and found that regardless of income level, those people who spent money on others reported greater happiness, while those who spent more on themselves did not.” The app Bstow helps identify nonprofits that matter to you and donates your change to that charity; so for every coffee you drink, you are actually helping not only yourself but the world.