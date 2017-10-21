3 Traits Shared by True Geniuses

How was the thinking of Claude Shannon different from other geniuses and what was common in them? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jimmy Soni, Author of A Mind At Play, speechwriter, and editor:

Geniuses are a tough bunch to pin down—but that was part of the pleasure of writing the biography of one. We spent a lot of time looking at other books about geniuses: for years, we read book after book about people like John Nash, Albert Einstein, Alan Turing, and Richard Feynman, trying to get a handle on how we would capably relate the story of a mind that was often impenetrable to us.

Naturally, one of the questions we explored in writing about the life of the late, great Claude Shannon was the comparative question: How was Shannon like other brilliant minds, and how was he distinct from them? What can we learn about what he shared in common with other geniuses, and what set him apart from them?

Let’s begin with some of the differences:

1) Worked with his hands — More than many comparable minds, Shannon was a hands-on builder of things. Yes, he had significant theoretical breakthroughs and he wrote thousands of pages worth of papers, many of which remain among the most-cited texts in the fields in which he worked.

But he was that rare genius whose work ended up both in the halls of museums and the pages of journals. It made him distinct from, say, an Einstein or a John Nash—both brilliant minds, but neither of whom left a record of devices they constructed.

It wasn’t just that Shannon was a weekend craftsman: Many of the devices he built made national news (e.g., Theseus the mouse) and some of them anticipated by decades the world we’d be living in (e.g., his chess playing computer).

2) Didn’t chase the limelight — Shannon had a moment in the public eye in the 1950s. He was courted by the media, giving awards, and recognized for both his achievements in information theory, the field he helped to build, and the things he built himself by hand. But then, just as quickly as he became semi-famous, he stepped off the stage.

Why? Because fame wasn’t of interest to him. He was much more content pursuing his own curiosities than trying to play the part of celebrity intellectual. This made him distinct from many people of comparable IQ, who, each for their own reasons, court public attention.

3) Never saw himself as a genius — In a little-known 1952 speech, Shannon got the closest he’d ever come to reflecting on the concept of genius—and he started it off by declaring that he wasn’t a genius himself:

There are some people if you shoot one idea into the brain, you will get a half an idea out. There are other people who are beyond this point at which they produce two ideas for each idea sent in. Those are the people beyond the knee of the curve. I don’t want to sound egotistical here, I don’t think that I am beyond the knee of this curve and I don’t know anyone who is. I do know some people that were. I think, for example, that anyone will agree that Isaac Newton would be well on the top of this curve. When you think that at the age of 25 he had produced enough science, physics and mathematics to make 10 or 20 men famous — he produced binomial theorem, differential and integral calculus, laws of gravitation, laws of motion, decomposition of white light, and so on.

It was a refreshingly modest self-assessment—and it fits with what we know of his personality. Of all the people we interviewed for our book, no one could recall a single instance in which Shannon boasted about his own intellect or put on the posture of the genius. In fact, if anything, people found him self-effacing to a fault; we got the sense in our research that people wanted to hear more from him about what it was like to be as smart as he was. But he wouldn’t have it.

But Shannon had traits in common with other elite minds:

1) “Efficient” impatience — Shannon wasn’t fond of small talk, but then, can you blame him? His mind moved so quickly across such a varied set of topics, that he wasn’t particularly interested in sitting around and talking about the weather.

In the words of Brockway McMillan, who occupied the office next door to Shannon’s, “he had a certain type of impatience with the type of mathematical argument that was fairly common. He addressed problems differently from the way most people did, and the way most of his colleagues did… . It was clear that a lot of his argumentation was, let’s say, faster than his colleagues could follow.”

This doesn’t make him unique. John Nash was famously impatience—with friends, family, fellow students, and, later, colleagues. It could just be that geniuses who think this fast have a tougher time being around people who move at a slower speed.

2) He thought differently about everything — One of our favorite Shannon’s stories goes like this. At a party hosted by the Shannons, young Peggy Shannon, Claude Shannon’s daughter, was in charge of the toothpicks. She was carrying a box of them on the house’s verandah—and then dropped it by accident, spilling its contents onto the porch. Her father, standing nearby, paused, took stock of the mess, and then said, “Did you know, you can calculate pi with that?” He was referring to Buffon’s Needle, a famous problem in geo- metric probability: it turns out that when you drop a series of needles (or toothpicks) on an evenly lined floor, the proportion of needles falling across a line can be used to estimate pi with surprising accuracy.

Shannon, like many a genius before or since, couldn’t really turn the part of his brain that developed information theory off. The same mind that pioneered that field would look at a set of toothpicks on the ground and see, not a mess, but a math problem. We imagine that an Einstein or a Feynman looking at anything would look at it differently than the rest of us; and so it was true of Shannon, even in the most domestic scenes in his life.

3) Wide-ranging interests — This one isn’t unique to Shannon either: He had a very wide range of interests, hobbies, and information sources.

There’s a paper on juggling he wrote later in his life that, while not the most ground-breaking theoretical work he ever did, testified to how broad a set of information he consumed in writing it. In the span of roughly two pages, he travels over 4,000 years and covers a considerable range of popular and cultural nods to juggling. The paper’s historical tour opens in early Egypt, circa 1900 BCE, in tombs with juggling scenes etched into the walls, four women each tossing three balls apiece. From there it’s off to the Polynesian island of Tonga, with the sailor- adventurer Captain James Cook and scientist Georg Forster. And from there he travels back in time to 400 BC, to Xenophon’s The Banquet and an audience with Socrates.

In going through his collected works, we would find references to poets, philosophers, jazz musicians, and many other types and varieties of sources. It was enough to make us see that Shannon wasn’t only interested in learning from and studying the great math and engineering minds of the world—he thought there was wisdom to be gained from reading widely as well as reading deeply.

Shannon had an important collaborator and friend named Warren Weaver, who helped, in his way, to bring him to Bell Labs and later helped him draft a popular version of his information theory work. Weaver was a wide-ranging thinker who enjoyed the sciences—but also wanted young scientists to understand that science wasn’t everything. In a 1966 speech, he said the following:

Do not overestimate science, do not think that science is all that there is. Do not concentrate so completely on science that there’s nobody in this room who is going to spend the next seven days without reading some poetry. I hope that there’s nobody in this room that’s going to spend the next seven days without listening to some music, some good music, some modern music, some music.

Weaver’s beliefs presumably left their mark on Shannon, who similarly enjoyed music, poetry, literature, and history. His wide-ranging interests also put him in the company of many other similarly capable minds. Richard Feynman is, to some extent, as beloved a figure as he is because he had interests that spanned everything from seduction to lock-picking. Einstein found himself inspired by David Hume, Don Quixote, and Dostoevsky, among many others.