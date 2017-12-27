3 Trending Tech Tools That Will Be Even Bigger in 2018

1. Facebook Live Video

If you’re not planning on hosting a live event anytime soon, either in person or online, then you need to start planning for one.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook paid publishers and celebrities more than $50 million dollars to use FB Live.

If Facebook is willing to spend that much money on its platform, don’t you think you should be using it?

A great tool that helps me do my FB Live posts is called Ecamm Live for Mac users.

2. Virtual Summits

The Virtual Summit is one of today’s most effective digital lead generation tools. It helped catapult Navid Moazzez to his online success.

A virtual summit is a type of collaborative online event in which speakers are interviewed by a host. It’s like an online conference with a host of online presentations from anywhere between 5 to 30 or more experts on a topic.

A great tool to help you with Virtual Summits is Kajabi.

3. Webinars

Webinars drive high quality leads and provide you with a great opportunity to offer value to prospective clients. If done right, you can profit very handsomely from them. That's one reason why Amy Porterfield has skyrocketed to the top of her game.

Again a great tool that I love comes back to its ease of use. Hands down that tool is Kajabi.

No, it's not too late to jump in the game. You can have success as well, you just have to seize it today!