3 Vegetable Noodle Dishes You’ll Love

By Leah Vanderveldt
Zoodles get all the Instagram love, but you can make noodles out of lots of vegetables—and you don’t even need an expensive spiralizer. A regular vegetable peeler or julienne peeler can help you create lovely noodle-esque strands of vegetables that are enjoyable raw or very lightly cooked, full of nutrients and free of empty carbs.
Here are three tasty dishes to add to your dinner rotation.
