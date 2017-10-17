Clean Plates, Contributor
Clean Plates provides engaging, actionable, delicious healthy content that focuses on clean food for the body, mind, soul and planet. Through authoritative experts, yummy recipes, and mouth-watering videos, we provide accessible ways to make feeling and looking good simple and fun.

3 Vegetable Noodle Dishes You’ll Love

10/17/2017 09:55 am ET

Published on Clean Plates

By Leah Vanderveldt

Zoodles get all the Instagram love, but you can make noodles out of lots of vegetables—and you don’t even need an expensive spiralizer. A regular vegetable peeler or julienne peeler can help you create lovely noodle-esque strands of vegetables that are enjoyable raw or very lightly cooked, full of nutrients and free of empty carbs.

Here are three tasty dishes to add to your dinner rotation.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce With Zucchini Noodles

Asparagus Ribbons

Why We’re Sweet on Honey

RDs Pick the Best Non-Dairy Yogurts

How Plants Can Purify Your Home

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook

Follow Clean Plates on Instagram

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
3 Vegetable Noodle Dishes You’ll Love

CONVERSATIONS